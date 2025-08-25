MLB is trying to garner more viewers to their product, and one way they have done so is with unique, themed games. This season, there was the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, which wasn't exactly a success for fans in attendance. But one themed game that won over fans quickly is the Field of Dreams Game.

The Field of Dreams Game takes place in Dyersville, Iowa, the site popularized by the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. The first game was held in 2021 between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. There has only been one other game, and that was in 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

But on Sunday, reports revealed that the Field of Dreams Game would return for the first time in four years. The matchup will be the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. This isn't the most enticing matchup, given that the Twins were huge sellers at the trade deadline and looking to be heading towards a massive rebuild.

Here are some matchups that would have been better for the Field of Dreams Game than Phillies vs. Twins.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

4 Field of Dreams matchups MLB fans would rather watch than Phillies-Twins

4. Phillies vs. Mets

Let's start with the matchup fans first thought they were getting. USA Today's Bob Nightengale initially reported that the Phillies and New York Mets were going to compete in the 2026 Field of Dreams Game. But then, The Athletic revealed the Twins, not the Mets, were competing in the game, and Nightengale retracted his initial report.

The Phillies and Mets were in a head-to-head battle for the NL East championship, but Philadelphia has pulled away. But these two teams have recent playoff history, as the Mets shockingly eliminated the Phillies in last year's NLDS.

Let's not forget about the star power. The Phillies have Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. The Mets have Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. You'd expect MLB to want these teams competing in a special event game like this one.

3. Dodgers vs. Giants

Now, let's head to the NL West. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have had a long, historic rivalry, dating back to when both teams were playing in New York. Now, how about we bring the rivalry to the Field of Dreams?

The Giants have long been looking for a superstar, and they seem to have finally gotten one in Rafael Devers. while his first couple of months have left a lot to be desired, he should put up his normal statistics with a full offseason with the Giants.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have all the superstars. Come on, you don't think MLB is salivating to have Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman in a game like this. Not to mention, the Dodgers are going to be World Series contenders.

2. Cubs vs. Brewers

Sticking with the rivalry theme, let's stick with two teams in the NL Central division for the big game in Iowa. Of course, that's the Cubs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

The rivalry kicked up a notch after Craig Counsell left the Brewers to take a massive contract from the Cubs to be their new manager. Last year, the Brewers made it to the playoffs, while the Cubs missed out in Counsell's first year. This season, the Cubs led in the division early in the season due in part to their once dominant batting order. But the Brewers, who have players completely bought in, played the best baseball in the majors, leading to them earning the best record in the majors. Both teams are likely to make it into the playoffs.

It just makes too much sense to put both of these teams in the Field of Dreams game. Not only would it likely be a battle for first place in the division, but also carry bragging rights.

1. Yankees vs. Red Sox

Of course, the No. 1 option would be the Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Yes, the Yankees have already competed in a Field of Dreams game, but their rivalry with the Red Sox is viewed favorably by the league and major sports networks. Sure,the rivalry has lost its luster, but you can bank on Yankees vs. Red Sox taking place on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN or on FOX for Baseball Night in America.

The Yankees won the AL pennant last year, but look far from world Series contenders in 2025. But they are usually in the mix for a playoff spot.

Then there's the Red Sox, who have rebounded in a great way this year. Garrett Crochet is the starting pitcher they've been missing desperately. Then, their young core of prospects have made their way into the majors, headlined by Roman Anthony. Because of this, they overcame losing Devers and are in contention for a playoff spot.

Yankees vs. Red Sox will meet in a Field of Dreams Game. It's a matter of when, not if.