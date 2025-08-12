4 new top 100 MLB prospects that all baseball fans need to keep an eye on

Now that the MLB Draft, the All-Star break, and the trade deadline are in the rearview mirror, we can begin to make sense of where teams' farm systems stand. Sure, there is a chance some guys get promoted once there isn't a risk of exhausting rookie eligibility and September call-ups are still a thing, but we still have a lot more information to work with now with minimal risk that guys will move around all that much and mess the lists up.

As a result, this is the time of year when the various national outlets go through and completely rerank their top 100 and organizational prospect rankings. The good folks at MLB Pipeline were the latest to announce their prospect rankings rework and there is a lot to take including a bunch of new names in their top 100 prospect rankings.

Here are the new top 100 prospects that are poised to make a lot of noise

Between all of the new draftees as well as players that have emerged over the course of the season, there are a lot of new names in Pipeline's top 100 and the goal here isn't to identify all of them. Instead, here is a look at a few of the highlights among the new names that baseball fans absolutely should keep an eye on

Luis Peña, INF, Brewers

Peña had a bit of buzz heading into the 2025 season, but was overshadowed a bit by the presence of Jesus Made in the Brewers' system. However, the secret is out now on Peña as his blend of speed, bat-to-ball skills, and ability to play anywhere in the infield resulted in Pipeline debuting him on their top 100 rankings all the way up to #16.

Eli Willits, SS, Nationals

This is funny because before the 2025 MLB Draft, Pipeline had Willits as the fifth best draft prospect, but now have him as the second-highest ranked member of the 2025 draft class in their top 100 at 18th overall. Getting picked first overall has it's perks we suppose, but Willits looks like he could end up as a switch-hitter with a plus hit tool, a bit of power, and who is a near lock to stick at shortstop.

Carson Benge, OF, Mets

This one was a bit of a surprise as Benge has been flying under the radar outside of Mets prospects circles. However, Benge has mashed his way all the way to Triple-A this season and he might be the best pure hitter in the minor leagues right now. Assuming he continues to show the power he did during his short stint in Double-A, his #20 overall ranking may actually end up looking soft. Not too shabby for the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pirates

Including a pitcher from the 2025 draft class felt necessary and while the high rankings of guys like Kade Anderson, Liam Doyle, and Jamie Arnold were expected, the name to keep an eye on, without question, is former prep star Seth Hernandez who slotted in at 27. High school righthanders are a scary demographic that often don't work out, but a lot of people thought that Hernandez was the best player in the entire draft in terms of talent. Assuming he even approaches his ceiling, Hernandez could end up being an absolute monster and is an early candidate to be the top prospect in all of baseball in coming years.