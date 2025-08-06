4 Red Sox who won't be in Boston for long after Roman Anthony extension

All the Boston Red Sox needed was 46 games to determine they've seen enough from Roman Anthony to commit to him through 2034. The star rookie outfielder has looked every bit the part of baseball's No. 1 overall prospect since making his MLB debut on June 9. Owner John Henry and the organization's brain trust were proactive here, leaving nothing to chance following their infamous Mookie Betts blunder.

Anthony has been a catalyst for a dramatic turnaround, blossoming into a franchise cornerstone right in front of us. The only difference is that the Red Sox will now pay him like one for the next decade. Boston decided it was better to move too early rather than too late after the latter approach cost them Betts, and it's hard to blame them. However, doing so creates future payroll and roster concerns that the front office must address promptly.

Let's be clear here. The fallout of Anthony's eight-year, $130 million contract extension that could reportedly reach $230 million doesn't mean Boston shouldn't have signed him. Boston has the second-best record in the league and tops in the American League (32-16) since promoting the 21-year-old as of this writing. He's slashing .283/.400/.428 with two home runs, 19 RBIs, a strong .828 OPS and 1.8 WAR across 159 at-bats. A plus-four Outs Above Average (OAA) highlights his impressive defensive efforts.

Locking up Anthony was smart, but it comes at a steep cost beyond dollar figures. Nonetheless, the Red Sox are now faced with the reality that keeping the entire team that's banded together in Boston beyond 2025 is challenging and unrealistic. More specifically, the four players mentioned stick out like sore thumbs as offseason sacrifices.

4 Red Sox players who's days in Boston are numbered after Roman Anthony contract extension

4. INF Abraham Toro

Members of the Fenway faithful have been searching for a reason to jettison Toro, and now they have one. By many metrics, the veteran infielder has been a poor to below-average contributor for the Red Sox this season. Offensively, he's not getting his barrel on the ball or hitting the ball hard, let alone generating consistent contact. His range and arm strength (or lack thereof) have made him a liability on the diamond.

There's no positional overlap between Toro, unless Boston ever wants to try Anthony at first base. But Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shut that idea down in the past. It's worth noting that Rafael Devers was on the squad at the time. Yet, the club is still justified in using the rebirth of the Roman Empire as grounds to part ways with a negative asset.

3. OF Jhostynxon Garcia

Boston's minor-league infrastructure continues to churn out talented outfielders. First, it was Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, then Anthony came along. Garcia, who's been tearing it up for Triple-A Worcester, is seemingly next on the list, though the Red Sox don't have room for him.

Garcia is batting .312/.380/.596 with 15 homers, 47 RBIs and a dazzling .976 OPS in 218 at-bats at the Triple-A level this year. The No. 2 prospect in Boston's farm system (and No. 88 in the Pipeline's ranks) appears to be ready for the Majors. Alas, as many wondered about Anthony's call-up, where will the Red Sox put him, and at the expense of whom? The latter, Rafaela and Abreu are mainstays, making this a tough group to crack.

2. OF/DH Masataka Yoshida

No offense (pun intended), but what exactly does Yoshida bring to the Red Sox? His fielding concerns and surgically-repaired right shoulder have relegated him to designated hitter duties. The only problem is he's not fulfilling the one responsibility that comes with the job: hitting.

Yoshida's batting average and on-base, slugging and on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentages are all below the Majors' median rates. In other words, not only is he not producing at the plate, but the Japanese slugger has also become a weak spot in Boston's lineup. The Red Sox may have already telegraphed their decision by shopping him last winter. Finding someone to take the remainder of his five-year $90 million deal should be easier with one less season on the books.

1. OF Jarren Duran

The writing has been on the wall for Duran. Red Sox fans have watched him develop from a hindrance to an All-Star since 2021. He's become a legitimate five-tool player who can man all three outfield positions while emerging as a respected clubhouse leader. Be that as it may, Anthony's payday effectively marks the end for him in Beantown.

Duran is the only one of Boston's outfield quartet (him, Anthony, Rafaela and Abreu) who isn't locked up through at least 2030. He's under team control for three more campaigns, though, and is firmly in the prime of his career (turns 29 on Sep. 5). With that in mind, the Red Sox have a golden sell-high opportunity that would be foolish not to cash in on.

Abreu could just as easily find himself on the chopping block for all the same reasons. Nevertheless, Anthony's best-suited in left field long term, and the former was a Gold Glover in right as a rookie in 2024. Rafaela was born for center field, so the Red Sox have no motivation to shift him.