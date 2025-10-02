These 5 Cleveland Guardians won't be back in 2026 to turn magical run into playoff results

The Cleveland Guardians erased a 15.5-game deficit in the NL Central standings to overtake the Detroit Tigers and host a postseason series. Unfortunately, those very same Tigers found just enough offense to squeak through the AL Wild Card round and nip this magical Guardians run in the bud. Now a complicated offseason awaits Cleveland.

We generally know how this song and dance goes for the Guardians. That front office isn't going to splurge on top-shelf free agents. Cleveland has very purposefully built this team from the ground up, relying heavily on the farm system to develop elite bullpen arms and malleable offensive weapons.

Cleveland never really fit the standard profile of a division winner or a postseason threat. That lineup, aside from José Ramírez and the upstart Kyle Manzardo, is pretty stinky. There just isn't a lot of pop or even consistent contact to speak of. "Guard Ball" essentially means elite base-running, stellar defense and a deep bullpen to stifle opponents and rise above the chaos, despite limited offensive firepower. Cleveland only hit the ball out of the infield twice in Game 1 of the Wild Card round — and that includes a line-drive out. That's what we are dealing with here.

The offseason mandate for Guardians president Chris Antonetti is clear: improve the lineup, flesh out the starting rotation, and let Stephen Vogt work his magic. Cleveland's coaching and execution allows the Guardians to perform above their means, but if they want to actually go places in October, it will require meaningful improvements on the personnel front.

Here are a few potential casualties of looming offseason tweaks.

Guardians free agents who are practically halfway out the door

C Austin Hedges

Austin Hedges. Some know him as Tarik Skubal's most feared opponent. Others know him as an excellent defensive catcher and one of the worst semi-regular hitters in MLB. Hedges typically spells Bo Naylor behind home plate for the Guardians, but the 33-year-old is set to hit the open market this winter. He won't be back.

Cleveland clearly has an affection for Hedges — and he can come through with random quality at-bats in big moments, especially against MLB's best pitcher, for some reason — but he's not dependable whatsoever on offense. There is much more to catching than a solid hitting profile. Hedges connects with his pitches and frames things beautifully with his mitt, but there are simply better options out there. Catchers who can defend the position, call games, and hit at least a little bit.

One potential replacement: 23-year-old Cooper Ingle, Cleveland's No. 4 prospect, who finished the season with an .808 OPS in the Minors. The Guardians' clearest path forward is leaning on their youth movement and hoping that a handful of prospects hit it large. Ingle and Naylor is a more compelling catcher duo than the current setup with Hedges.

OF Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas dealt with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot this season, which eventually led to surgery. He only notched 39 games and 142 plate appearances, hitting .160 with an abysmal .518 OPS and 45 OPS+. It was ugly all the way through. But we know the 30-year-old is capable of much more, and he should receive interest from teams sifting through the bargain bin in free agency.

Before his injury-plagued downturn in 2025, Thomas put together four straight seasons with an OPS over .700 and OPS+ over 100, signalling above-average production at the plate. He's also a stellar defender in the outfield, able to cover a ton of ground and equipped with a rocket-like arm. There's every reason he can get back to that level in 2026.

It just won't be with the Guardians, who are welcoming Chase DeLauter into the everyday lineup, with tons of young outfield bats in the mix behind him. Thomas is especially useful as a platoon bat against lefties and, when right, he can impact games across the board. He's a genuinely well-rounded player. But this was a sour note of a season, and Thomas can find better opportunities to salvage his career elsewhere.

These Guardians trade candidates are on the chopping block

2B Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland is under zero pressure to part ways with Daniel Schneemann, who is under arbitration through 2030 and quite solid for a backup second baseman. The bat doesn't pop much, but Schneemann is a stellar defender in the middle infield. He's at least functional in a platoon role (.670 OPS vs. right-handed pitchers compared to .428 vs. left-handed pitchers) and he's speedy on the base paths, leaning into the Guardians' aggressive style of base-running.

So why trade him? Well, there's a looming roster crunch for the Guardians infield. José Ramírez is safe at third base, of course, but the middle infield is going to change dramatically in the years ahead. Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio are not long-term starters, with all due respect. Travis Bazzana, Cleveland's No. 1 prospect, is due in the Majors next season, with a hard-hitting lefty bat that could seriously elevate the Guardians' lineup. Juan Brito, Cleveland's No. 14 prospect, put up an .821 OPS in 24 games with the Triple-A Clippers this season. He can play multiple positions in the infield. He, too, will be on the MLB roster sooner than later.

The Guardians just can't keep everyone. Schneemann, 28, is probably one of the more valuable trade chips from Cleveland's lineup right now. It just feels like solid business to go and fetch a decent return, which shouldn't be hard to find given the controllable nature of his contract.

RHP Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase made 48 appearances for the Guardians this season before he was put on leave amid an MLB gambling investigation. We still don't know exactly what Clase's fate is on that front. If his name is cleared, he can be right back in the closing role come spring training. If he's found guilty of manipulating his performance to make a quick buck, well, he might end up banned from the league entirely. He remains on leave "until further notice," but we can expect more clarity at some point in the offseason.

If Clase gets banned or suspended, he obviously won't be on the roster next season. But even if he does return, Clase was a popular name in trade rumors before the gambling revelations. Cleveland has a stellar bullpen, with Cade Smith more than capable of holding down the fort as a closer sans Clase. For a team in need of more offensive firepower, swapping out Clase for talented young bats seems like a reasonable course of action.

So expect to hear Clase's name connected to other teams this winter. A ton of contenders need his stellar high-leverage stuff more than Cleveland, and frankly, the Guardians are probably ready to put this gambling scandal behind them, whether Clase is found guilty or not.

OF Steven Kwan

Okay, this is far less of a guarantee — or less likely — than those listed above. But Steven Kwan was a hot name at the trade deadline, so it's not like Cleveland hasn't entertained a breakup. He's a great culture fit in the Guardians clubhouse and a true fan favorite in Cleveland, but Kwan's production slipped this season. He finished with a .705 OPS and 99 wRC+, barely mustering league-average impact at the plate.

He's still very good, from stellar defense in left field to a highly disciplined plate approach in the leadoff spot, but Cleveland has a ton of young talent coming up in the outfield. DeLauter is the tip of the iceberg. Moreover, Kwan — under club control through 2027 — should return multiple quality prospects in a hypothetical trade, allowing Cleveland to double down on promising young bats as it builds for the future.

Kwan will never hit for a ton of power, which limits his ceiling. His fundamentals make him useful, and again, he's a tremendous leader, but the Guardians just don't need him like they need Ramírez, Gavin Williams or other franchise cornerstones. Parlaying Kwan into a significant trade return before his offense dips into uncomfortable territory would be the savvy move, even if it stings in the moment.