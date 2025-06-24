5 prospects we would absolutely love to see in the 2025 Futures Game

The 2025 All-Star break is rapidly approaching, and most of the attention is on the current round of voting for the All-Star Game itself as well as which sluggers will be participating in the Home Run Derby. However, followers of prospects also get to enjoy the Futures Game, where some of the top talents from the Minor Leagues will get to showcase their skills in front of a national audience.

Last year, the Futures Game roster was announced in early July, which means should find out very soon who will be participating in this year's game. We have a few ideas as to who we would love to see playing for each league when these squads of blue-chip prospects face off.

Here are the prospects we would love to see in the 2025 Futures Game

While it is possible to participate in more than one Futures Game during a player's time in the Minors, the focus here will be on new names. To the Bubba Chandler, Cole Young and Max Clark fans out there, please save your angry emails, as they all played in last year's game. For obvious reasons, guys who are already in the big leagues but who are still technically prospects are also out.

Here is a look at a few of the prospects we would be the most excited to see play in the 2025 Futures Game.

Jesus Made, Brewers

Made made a lot of headlines for his very loud 2024 season down in rookie ball, where he posted a 1.012 OPS in 51 games with more walks than strikeouts. The Brewers bumped the young infielder to full-season ball this year, and while he hasn't been quite as dominant as he was last season, his .811 OPS is pretty amazing — especially when you factor in that he is just 18 years old. If he were to play in the Futures Game this year, he would be among the headliners.

Colt Emerson, Mariners

Seattle fans got to see Young play in last year's Futures Game, and now another Mariners shortstop prospect in Emerson should be a frontrunner to play this year. Emerson is slowly growing into some power, but his approach at the plate is way beyond his years and he has an all-around toolset that should allow him to take advantage of his at least plus hit tool more than most. Nothing Emerson is doing right now is particularly loud at the moment, but this kid can hit and would be a blast to watch against some more advanced pitching.

Leo De Vries, Padres

De Vries has found High-A to be a bit of a challenge this year, but there is a reason why this kid is already a top-three prospect in baseball: The tools are pretty wild. The switch-hitting shortstop prospect has already shown above average to plus with his hit tool, power, speed and arm, even if the consistency isn't quite there. Again, an easy include on this list and one who would probably be the most watched prospect on the field if De Vries gets named to the roster.

Jonah Tong, Mets

A lot of the pitchers you would like to see have already pitched in a Futures Game before and/or have been promoted to the big leagues already. However, Tong is a fascinating pitching prospect that seems to have overtaken Brandon Sproat in the Mets' farm system thanks to a fastball from a high arm slot that hitters can't seem to do anything against. In 13 starts this season, Tong has posted a 1.75 ERA at Double-A. With a strong performance in the Futures Game, don't be surprised if Tong starts getting some big-league call-up buzz.

Konnor Griffin, Pirates

We talk a lot about Griffin here, and frankly, there's good reason why. In terms of the total package of tools and upside, Griffin may be the most exciting prospect in the Minors right now and has probably established himself as a top-10 prospect in all of baseball. He destroyed Low-A, thengot promoted to High-A and somehow has performed even better. Whether he ends up in the dirt or the outfield, Griffin can hit, hit the ball hard, really run and has a cannon for an arm. If there is a guy we want to see most against the best of the best, it is Griffin.

