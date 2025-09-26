Now that they've finally, mercifully been eliminated from playoff contention, the St. Louis Cardinals can well and truly turn their focus to the offseason — and how incoming executive Chaim Bloom can help this team take a step back toward contention in the National League.

One very relevant domino fell on Wednesday, when veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado admitted that his time in St. Louis may have run its course and signaled a new willingness to consider a trade to teams beyond the five (well, four really) he included on his list last offseason. And on Thursday, it was Sonny Gray's turn, with the right-hander telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he too might be ready to waive his no-trade clause.

"I think I do, just to be frank and to be honest," Gray said. "Whether I do decide that I want to go somewhere – whether that actually happens – I don't have complete control of that. Obviously, I have control of where I can't go or don't go. I'm going to be 36. It's going to be my 14th season. Last year of my contract for this. I don't know what the future holds for me."

Much as was the case with Arenado, it's hard to avoid feeling like Gray and the Cardinals would both be better off parting ways. Sure, St. Louis needs somebody to eat up innings in 2026, but Gray is about to turn 36 next year and has just one more guaranteed season left on his contract; he simply won't be around to see the next competitive Cardinals team, and Bloom would be better off trying to get something of value for him now (and clear off as much money as he can) rather than playing out the string.

Of course, actually trading Gray is easier said than done, as Cardinals fans learned during the Arenado saga last offseason. He has a full no-trade clause, for starters, and there simply aren't a lot of teams who are both looking for pitching and have the payroll space to absorb the $35 million he's owed in 2026 and the $5 million buyout on his $40 million team option for 2027.

Realistically, Bloom will likely need to eat at least $8-10 million of that money to even get someone to take Gray off his hands. To get something of value in return, that number will likely have to be closer to $20 million. Then again, the Cardinals figure to have lots of money coming off the books this winter without a ton of money coming in, so maybe the DeWitts will be willing to take that hit. It seems likely that they'll agree to pay down at least some of it, and if so, here are five teams who should get Bloom on the phone immediately.

5. Toronto Blue Jays

Even if Toronto brings back Shane Bieber, and even if Trey Yesavage (as expected) earns a job in spring training, the Jays still figure to be in need of at least one starter this offseason. Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer are almost certain to move on, and Jose Berrios' second-half struggles raise serious questions about his role moving forward.

Gray might not be the cleanest fit here, especially with Bo Bichette's free agency also potentially taking up a healthy chunk of Toronto's payroll. It's also unclear whether Gray would waive his no-trade clause to move to another country, with all the logistical hurdles that entails. But there aren't a ton of other compelling rotation options out there this winter, and a veteran buffer figures to profile nicely between Yesavage and Kevin Gausman.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs haven't been shy about spending big on pitching in recent years, and they might need to do so again this offseason, with Zac Gallen hitting free agency and Corbin Burnes set to miss most if not all of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. In some ways, Gray might be a uniquely clean fit here, a veteran ready to help Arizona compete right away but whose contract will come off the books next winter when Burnes is ready to return.

Of course, if Arizona prefers making a run at retaining Gallen, this could all be moot. But there are lots of question marks behind Ryne Nelson right now, and this is the sort of move we've seen GM Mike Hazen make before.

3. Houston Astros

Pitching will be at the top of Houston's wish list this offseason, whether it sneaks into the playoffs or not. This year's rotation was decimated by injury, making increased depth paramount even before Framber Valdez more or less sealed his departure in free agency and Luis Garcia was lost for 2026 due to yet another major surgery.

There's really not much here beyond Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier, especially not much in the way of known quantities. Plus, owner Jim Crane will have money to burn with Valdez (and former first baseman Jose Abreu; yes, seriously) coming off the books and a desire to atone for what's been a rough year in Houston. The Astros reportedly flirted with Dylan Cease at the trade deadline and could make a run at him in free agency, but if the bidding there gets too steep, Gray is a very nice fallback option that will add some much-needed stability to this rotation.

2. Texas Rangers

How about the other half of the Texas two-step? The Rangers will also be feeling some heat to take a step forward and contend in 2026, and replacing the departing Tyler Mahle, Merrill Kelly and Jon Gray will be job No. 1 for Chris Young this winter — especially with Kumar Rocker looking less like a rotation solution and more like a reliever of late.

Gray would give Texas another reliable option behind Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter, and there's plenty of money coming off the books to fit a healthy chunk of Gray's salary. If Gray is willing to accept a deal to Texas, this one makes a lot of sense.

1. Atlanta Braves

This has been the rumored fit from even well before Gray signaled a willingness to consider a trade from St. Louis. And it's not hard to see why: Atlanta checks just about every box on paper, from payroll space (the departures of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias will clear a whole lot of money for Alex Anthopoulos to work with) to need in the rotation (AJ Smith-Shawver might miss all of next year, and there's simply too much injury risk for the Braves to go into 2026 with so little depth behind Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach) to proximity to Gray's home in Tennessee.

You'd have to think that, if Gray were willing to waive his no-trade clause for any team, this would be the one. And Atlanta cannot afford to go another offseason without adding a pitcher of note. This one makes almost too much sense not to come to fruition.