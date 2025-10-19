5 teams that could actually meet the Tigers' unreal asking price for Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers came up just short in the ALDS, which leaves Scott Harris and the front office with the unenviable task of negotiating a contract extension with Tarik Skubal. That is almost certainly an exercise in futility: There is zero chance Scott Boras is letting the best pitcher in baseball sign an extension the year before he hits free agency. Especially not in Detroit, when you know better offers exist elsewhere.

Skubal loves Detroit. Detroit loves him. But baseball is a business at the end of the day and man, there's just very little precedent — actually, zero precedent — for Detroit paying the amount of money it will require to lock up Skubal. We've seen the Tigers dangle huge extensions to elite arms in the past. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer come to mind. But it's different now. Skubal is about to net $400 million-plus; Scherzer's big offer, which he rejected, was six years and $144 million.

The Tigers are at an extreme disadvantage in the current MLB climate. They just don't have the capital — or the willingness to spend it. Skubal feels loyal to Detroit in spirit, but that man is not going to compromise on tens or hundreds of millions of dollars just to stick it out with a Tigers team that can't seem to get over the hump.

One MLB source believes the Tigers will ask for two top-level starting pitchers and a position player prospect in return for their ace this winter, per The Athletic's Will Sammon. That is a lot, but we are talking about the soon-to-be back to back AL Cy Young winner in the middle of his prime. Some gambles are just worth it. Skubal can put a team in the World Series.

Here are a few potential landing spots who have the war chest to actually meet those lofty demands.

Seattle Mariners

Potential offer: SS Colt Emerson, RHP Bryce Miller, LHP Kade Anderson

This would be a tough pill to swallow for the Tigers, who were eliminated from the ALDS in a 15-inning thriller by these very same Seattle Mariners. Skubal actually started that game, and he was brilliant, as you'd expect. But the Mariners won the endurance test with a deep bullpen. When looking for teams capable of matching Detroit's hypothetical asking price, however, the Mariners easily top the list.

Seattle has one of the healthiest farm systems in MLB and one of its best rotations. At their best, the Mariners already have five good-to-great starters, with reigning No. 2 pick Kade Anderson also on a beeline for the Majors. Detroit could essentially have its pick of the litter, with 20-year-old Colt Emerson — MLB's No. 9 prospect — serving as a potential cornerstone of Detroit's needy offense. He hit .285 with an .841 OPS in the Minors this season, showcasing one of the purest swings out there. He's also a former wide receiver, which translates to airtight defense on the left side of the infield.

Anderson shouldn't take long to crack the Majors, and thus presents the most upside for Detroit. The Tigers are an excellent developmental spot for pitchers and Anderson can, to an extent, replace Skubal as a high-strikeout lefty in total command of his arsenal. Bryan Woo is probably the ace Seattle fights hardest to keep after this season. That lands Bryce Miller, a dominant presence in 2024, on the Tigers roster. Miller hit a bump in the road in 2025, but he was excellent in the playoffs and he should settle back in with a full offseason. The 27-year-old would command a significant trade return on his own, but when a pitcher of Skubal's caliber is available, just about everything is on the table.

Philadelphia Phillies

Potential offer: LHP Jesús Luzardo, RHP Andrew Painter, OF Justin Crawford

Dave Dombrowski hangs his hat on aggressive swings. He also pays his dudes in free agency, more often than not. That's not to say the Philadelphia Phillies will ultimately win the bidding war for Skubal's services, but the Phillies at least have a puncher's chance, especially with so much money coming off the books in 2026 and 2027.

Philadelphia also happens to have the necessary depth and prospect talent to pique Detroit's interest in a trade. The rotation already stretches five-deep with quality arms, although Ranger Suárez's impending free agency looms. Replacing one elite lefty with an even better lefty is awfully appealing. Just imagine: Tarik Skubal, Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Aaron Nola, Moisés Chace (?). Who really cares who the fifth starter is at that point. Skubal, Wheeler and Sánchez aren't losing too many games in October, assuming health prevails (and the bats are even a little bit awake).

Righty Andrew Painter, MLB's No. 16 prospect, would be in Detroit's rotation next season. He struggled more than expected in his return from Tommy John surgery, but the stuff is elite and he's still 22, with plenty of time to settle in. Justin Crawford, MLB's No. 54 prospect, hit .334 with a .411 OBP in Triple-A this past season. He won't hit for power much at all, but Crawford gets on base, racks up steals and provides smothering defense in the outfield. Jesús Luzardo pitched an absolute gem against L.A. in the postseason after enjoying his best regular season to date. Only 28 with top-shelf stuff, he can lead the Tigers' rotation admirably in lieu of Skubal.

New York Yankees

Potential offer: SS George Lombard Jr., RHP Cam Schlittler, RHP Luis Gil

Of course the New York Yankees will toss their hat in the ring for Skubal, who'd potentially join Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodón to form the deepest and most balanced starting rotation in the American League. Detroit could demand Rodón, but age and contract situation probably favors New York's less established arms.

Cam Schlittler made history in New York's Wild Card win over Boston, becoming the first pitcher to record 12 strikeouts and zero walks in the postseason. Opponents will eventually adjust to Schlittler on some level, but he offers ace-level stuff at 24 years old. His 2.96 ERA across 14 regular-season starts is proof that his postseason masterclass was not a one-off. Luis Gil struggled in the postseason, but he was the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year and he put up a 3.32 ERA across 11 starts after returning from injury in the regular season. Still 27, Gil presents considerable upside. If his fastball perks up and he can regain command of that slider, the results will come back around.

George Lombard's father is the bench coach in Detroit, which is added motivation from the Tigers' side. He's also the No. 25 prospect in MLB, with a five-tool skill set and a high IQ, known as a coach's kid who makes the absolute most of his talent. He's flexible across multiple positions in the infield and he has a chance to anchor the heart of Detroit's lineup before long.

New York Mets

Potential offer: RHP Jonah Tong, RHP Brandon Sproat, OF Carson Benge

The New York Mets are blessed with the deepest pockets in MLB, which helps justify the risk of taking on an expiring contract like Skubal. New York has proven it can win just about any bidding war through sheer force of will and magnitude of cash. Steve Cohen wouldn't let Skubal walk without a fight.

New York's current rotation is fairly thin, but the Mets' farm system ranks among the best in MLB. Nolan McLean came on like a firecracker late in the season and was lights-out all the way through t̶h̶e̶ p̶l̶a̶y̶o̶f̶f̶s̶ his final start. The Mets probably fight to keep him. That leaves their next-best pitching prospects, 22-year-old Jonah Tong (MLB's No. 46 prospect) and 25-year-old Brandon Sproat, on the table for Detroit. Both made their Major League debuts down the stretch, to varying levels of success. But it's clear that both have a bright future in the league.

The Mets can also offer up Detroit's pick of quality positional prospects, with shortstop Jett Williams and outfielder Carson Benge as the most likely candidates. Benge probably fits Detroit's needs a bit better, just because the Tigers need slugging and Benge can ratchet up the exit velocity. Williams is lightning-quick, with positional versatility and five-tool upside, so he's a worthy target as well. It depends on what Detroit is looking for.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Potential offer: RHP Rōki Sasaki, RHP Emmet Sheehan, OF Josue De Paula

None of us want this. Please, with all due respect, no. But the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series and there's still nothing stopping that front office from aggressively pursuing all avenues to further improvement. We've already heard Kyle Tucker's name connected to the Dodgers in free agency. Why wouldn't Skubal be in the mix, too? Los Angeles has one of MLB's top farm systems. That organization locates and develops talent as well as any in baseball. It's what makes them so frustrating. The Dodgers are so much more than their checkbook.

Skubal would presumably join a rotation that already includes Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, all of whom can win the Cy Young in a good year. Detroit, in return, receives 24-year-old Rōki Sasaki and 25-year-old Emmet Sheehan. Sasaki was the most prized free agent not named Juan Soto a year ago. He struggled out of the gate upon his arrival from Japan, but the righty has come on strong and supplied shutout relief efforts all postseason for L.A. He's touching triple digits with his fastball again and commanding his pitches. Put him in less of a pressure-cooker environment, and Sasaki should blossom into a genuine ace for the Tigers. Sheehan put up a 2.82 ERA across 73.1 regular season innings for the Dodgers. He might be starting playoff games for Detroit next season.

Jose De Paula, MLB's No. 13 prospect, is arguably the main attraction here. He finished with a .406 OBP and .809 OPS in High-A this season. The 6-foot-3 lefty in a couple years away from his MLB breakthrough, but De Paula is a highly disciplined hitter with 30-30 upside, offering immense natural power and strength. He's a weak link defensively, but he's also 20 years old with all the tools necessary to improve. Detroit needs the offense, too. De Paula would be a centerpiece in the Tigers lineup before too long.