6 MLB prospects that are among the most likely to be traded this offseason

The 2025 regular season is running down and that means the offseason is coming up fast. There are already rumors flying around about what teams will or won't do in free agency and the trade market and the playoffs haven't even started yet. The trade market in particular is interesting because not only does the acquiring team usually add a game-changing talent, but the seller often ends up with prospects that can change the trajectory of their entire organization.

Some trades work on insanely well for one side or the other. The Mookie Betts trade from 2020 is one such example and one that continues to haunt the Red Sox to this day. There are others that work out for both sides or even neither side, but all trades generally involve some prospects moving to a new organization and we can expect some big names from the minor leagues to be on the move this winter.

Here are some of the top MLB prospects that could be on the move this offseason

This is not going to be an exhaustive list of the prospects that could be moved this offseason as all prospects are probably on the table for the right deal. It is also very true that not all of these prospects will end up getting traded. Instead, this is a look at some of the top prospect names that make sense to include in trade packages this winter for teams that are expected to be at least somewhat active on the trade market.

Andrew Painter - Phillies

This is a tough one because Zack Wheeler just had thoracic outlet surgery which could lead one to believe that Philly could need Painter to field a competitive rotation in 2026 and beyond. However, it feels like the Phillies have soured on Painter now that we know what he looks like post-surgery. With Dave Dombrowski as good as any executive at striking trades in the middle of a competitive window, trading Painter feels very possible at the moment.

Jhostynxon Garcia - Red Sox

Boston is in a weird spot and is run by a front office that makes weird choices. However, they have a really good chance of making the playoffs this year and with guys like Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer coming back in 2026, we can probably expect the Red Sox to be active this winter. Garcia is an exciting hitting prospect with a fantastic name, but Boston has a surplus of outfield prospects at the moment and Garcia feels like a name that could get thrown in as the centerpiece of a significant trade to address another area of the roster.

Jett Williams - Mets

Whether the Mets make the playoffs or not, it is clear that New York has to regroup a bit and make some changes to their roster that spending crazy amount of money can't somehow solve. Williams is a really intriguing prospect that can really run and has shown a surprising amount of power. However, his lack of size is somewhat problematic for his long-term projection and with some other young players in the talent pipeline, trading Williams could allow their front office to swing a big move that the free agent market doesn't yet possess viable alternatives to.

Alex Freeland - Dodgers

Look, the Dodgers are going to do what the Dodgers are going to do. They are going to make a bunch of signings and trades because their front office does not like relying on the trade deadline to solve any deficiencies. It certainly helps that they have an endless money pit at their disposal. Freeland has looked good in back-to-back seasons in the minor leagues, but his short time in the big leagues has largely been a disappointment. Expect LA to at least float Freeland's name in trade talks this offseason as the Dodgers look to reload yet again.

Michael Arroyo - Mariners

It is honestly wild that Jerry Dipoto, previously known as one of the league's biggest wheelers and dealers, has been as subdued as he has been running the Mariners' front office. However, Seattle are near locks to make the postseason this year and there is just no way he can be contained with the knowledge that the Mariners are finally in a real competitive window. No prospect in their system is actually safe, but Arroyo as a very solid all-around position player prospect with a very good hit tool and being relatively close to the majors feels like the type of guy Dipoto could ship out of town to bring in some proven offensive help.

Spencer Jones - Yankees

Spencer Jones is an incredibly polarizing prospect. When he is good, Jones is among the most exciting hitting prospects in baseball period with a blend of power and speed to dream on. However, he also strikes out at an alarming rate which should spook any team including New York. The longer he wastes away in the minor leagues, the lower his value is going to get. Expect the Yankees to at least see if they can find any other teams that believe in Jones' talent and are willing to part with anyone that can actually help New York win in 2026. They may not find that deal, but they should absolutely try.