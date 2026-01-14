A desperate Red Sox trade for Nico Hoerner the Cubs would simply have to accept

Why Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner has been floated in trade rumors is beyond me. Chicago just signed Alex Bregman, formerly of the Boston Red Sox, to a five-year, $175 million deal to play third base. Hoerner is a Gold Glove second baseman who had one of the best offensive seasons of his career in 2025. He has a year left on his contract.

These are the basic facts. Hoerner is among the best second basemen in the National League. Trading him just to move Matt Shaw, a former top prospect, to second is shortsighted, and somewhere deep down the Cubs know it. However, that won't stop the Boston Red Sox from trying.

Why the Red Sox need to trade for Nico Hoerner

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox | Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

The Red Sox were having a winning offseason until they lost Bregman to the Cubs. Boston reportedly made a five-year offer in the vicinity of the deal Bregman signed with Chicago, but didn't believe he had another option on the table. The Red Sox were also weary of a no-trade clause.

Adding Hoerner would provide the Red Sox with a second base upgrade over Romy Gonzalez defensively. Gonzalez performed fairly well in 2025, with an .826 OPS, but can play multiple positions on this crowded infield, including the recently-vacated third base. Bringing Hoerner into the mix also provides the 23-year-old Marcelo Mayer a bit more time to develop into the player Boston believes he can be. Mayer is a capable middle infielder whose bat struggled to get off the ground in 2025.

Boston had been interested in Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, but those talks broke down and Arizona is now likely to keep him beyond this season. Hoerner isn't as productive with his bat, but is a better defender on an affordable deal. Brendan Donovan is another option, and the Red Sox have already made two trades with the Cardinals this winter.

What a Red Sox-Cubs trade for Nico Hoerner would look like

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

The Red Sox are uniquely positioned to make a deal with the Cubs because of their young starting pitching. If Boston is to acquire Hoerner, it would mean including a young, promising starter under team control.

I'm well aware this is a lot to trade for one player, especially since Hoerner is on an expiring contract. However, the Red Sox are desperate for some positive press, and need to improve this roster quickly. The combination of a trade for Hoerner, and perhaps signing Bo Bichette, might be enough to win back the fanbase.

Tolle is undeniably the centerpiece of this deal. The other two prospects included are promising pieces in the Red Sox top-30. Tolle's fastball maxed out around 99 MPH last season but was regularly in the mid-to-upper 90's. The Red Sox have consistently worked with him on his control, asking Tolle to use his fastball less and mix in breaking pitches like a sweeper and changeup.

Would the Cubs make this trade?

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer Media Availability | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Cubs would have to consider making this move, especially if they don't believe they can re-sign Hoerner next winter. Heck, even if they can, pitching prospects like Tolle don't grow on trees. Chicago's pitching staff, despite the addition of Edward Cabrera last week, remains a sore spot. Adding Tolle – who is MLB-ready – changes that, and means they don't have to rush back Justin Steele. Here's what Ken Rosenthal wrote on the matter:

"The Cubs would need to be overwhelmed for Hoerner, but the Red Sox could tempt them with a package that includes a young pitcher such as Connelly Early or Payton Tolle. Of course, the Sox might consider that too high a price for one year of Hoerner. And then if Hoerner departed, it would be Alex Bregman all over again," Rosenthal wrote.

Hence, this would be a risky trade for the Red Sox to make, as well. But Boston has plenty of young pitching and their timeline moved up significantly thanks to the emergence of Roman Anthony last season. Losing Bregman stings, but failing to replace him in short order would be an even greater baseball sin.

Dare I say, even Red Sox fans deserve better than what this front office has delivered in early 2026. A trade involving Tolle and Hoerner would be a tough pill to swallow for both the Red Sox and Cubs, but it also fills a need.