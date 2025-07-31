A.J. Preller is risking Padres future and his own with wild Mason Miller trade

The MLB trade deadline arrived on Thursday, and it's not a deadline unless San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller makes a trade. Preller is a notably aggressive general manager who isn't afraid to make a blockbuster trade. In recent deadlines, Preller managed to bring in the likes of Juan Soto, Josh Hader, and Tanner Scott.

Of course, in the closing hours before trades were prohibited for the rest of the season, Preller pulled off another blockbuster. The Padres agreed to terms with the Athletics for closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears. Miller is considered one of the best young closers in the game, and it was believed a trade would be unlikely.

But Preller got a deal done by sending over pitchers Braden Nett, Henry Baez, and Eduarniel Nunez to the Athletics. However, there's more. The Padres are also sending their top prospect and the No. 3 ranked prospect in all of baseball, Leodalis De Vries. This could come back to haunt Preller, especially if De Vries pans out in Sacramento/Las Vegas.

A.J. Preller's Mason Miller trade could cost the Padres their future

It was always going to cost a lot to acquire a relief pitcher like Miller, but giving up a universally lauded prospect like De Vries? That could end up backfiring for Preller and the Padres.

The Padres signed De Vries as an international free agent in 2024, and quickly rose up San Diego's farm system. Even though he is still a couple of years away until a major league call-up, the future looks bright for the 18-year-old switch-hitter, and if he pans out, it could spell trouble for the Padres.

This season in High-A, De Vries recorded a .245 batting average, a .357 on-base percentage, a .410 slugging percentage, eight home runs, 46 RBI, 46 runs scored, 76 hits, 72 strikeouts, and 52 walks in 310 at-bats (82 games).

It's understandable what Preller is trying to do. The Padres already have one of the best bullpens in baseball, as evidenced by their 2.98 ERA and 36 saves. This was with Robert Suarez, Jason Adam, and Adrian Morejon. Now they add Miller, who has shown through his young career that he is a true shutdown closer. They watched the Philadelphia Phillies add Jhoan Duran and the New York Mets trade for Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers. Now, the Padres have staked their claim to having the best bullepn in the National League.

But, the Padres and Preller better hope that this results in their first World Series title. If not, the trade could be all for naught, especially if De Vries becomes the next big superstar for the Athletics.