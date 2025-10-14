Tarik Skubal gave the Detroit Tigers his very best in 2025 but it wasn't quite good enough to earn the franchise a World Series berth. Now the decision makers in MoTown are faced with a tough decision on their ace's future heading into the offseason.

Skubal has one more year left on his current deal that will pay him $22.5 million. That is a hefty chunk of the Tigers' payroll but is still a bargain price for a pitcher of his caliber. The problem for Detroit is that Skubal will understandably be looking for a massive deal with the 2026 season is complete. There are loud rumblings that his asking price will exceed the Tigers' budget.

That financial reality means that Detroit needs to consider offloading Skubal this offseason to make sure they can maximize the return for one of baseball's most dominant starting pitchers. Only a handful of teams have the resources to meet his potential asking price. The Yankees happen to be one of those teams.

There's no reason for the Tigers to offer their American League competitors any sort of discount for their ace. As such, GM Brian Cashman will need to make a massive offer to convince Detroit to part with their most valuable asset. A combination of readymade Major Leaguers and elite prospects will be required to clinch a trade. Here's how a potential package might look if New York is going to add Skubal to the top of their pitching rotaiton.

The Tigers will clearly need to receive a hefty amount of starting pitching capital in return for moving Skubal. The Yankees will give up both Luis Gil and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to help Detroit fortify their starting rotation of the present and future.

What to know about proposed Yankees trade package

Gil will bring his Rookie of the Year Award to Detroit and should immediately find his way into the top half of the Tigers' starting rotation. He didn't look like the same pitcher for the Yankees after returning from injury in 2025, but there's no denying his potential upside. He is not going to blossom into the sort of ace that Skubal is, but acquiring him would give the Tigers a potential top-3 starter that can help fill the void that Skubal's departure would create.

Prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz might have even more upside than Gil. He features an electric fastball that flummoxed minor league hitters this season. The only thing that stands between him and being a Major Leaguer in 2026 is proving that he can command it well enough to dominate elite hitters. The Tigers should feel comfortable giving him every opportunity to earn a spot in their rotation coming out of Spring Training.

The Tigers front office should understand that the end goal of any Skubal trade should be acquiring as much talent as possible. That's why prying Dominguez away from the Yankees after an up-and-down first year in the Bronx should be a priority for Detroit.

Dominguez will just be 23-years-old next year which means he has plenty of times to develop into an above-average regular. He has an intriguing combination of pop in his bat and speed on the basepaths. Moving out of the intense scrutiny of New York could help him turn into a borderline All-Star at any outfield position.

The Tigers would love to get shortstop prospect George Lombard Jr. in a Skubal trade but that's going to be an ask the Yankees won't accept. Instead, New York can offer former first-round pick Dax Kilby to Detroit to give them a potential All-Star infielder. He may not have superstar potential but he possesses the polish required to move quickly through the Tigers' Minor League system. Kilby can serve as a nice lottery ticket for Detroit to get in exchange for their most dominant pitcher.

How would this trade impact Tarik Skubal's legacy in Detroit?

A certain subset of Detroit's fan base will not be able to abide by Skubal forcing his way out of town due to his contract demands. The more rational group of Tigers supporters will understand that it is possible for their favorite team to improve in the long run if they get the right return for Skubal.

The key for the Tigers will be to bring in immediate-impact players and high-upside prospects in exchange for their best player. This deal would accomplish both goals for the Tigers. Gil and Dominguez can help right away without question. There's a strong chance that Rodriguez-Cruz can do the same if he's given the opportunity.

After a period of time, the vast majority of Tigers fans will remember Skubal in high esteem because of the toughess and brilliance he showed during his time with the club. His exit may not be pretty but a big trade could salve a lot of wounds by improving Detroit's long-term prospects.