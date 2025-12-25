A's owner John Fisher spent holiday season ruining Oakland's Christmas

Athletics owner John Fisher is finally spending some money on his team – a consideration Oakland sports fans wish he would've made before it was too late. You see, Fisher is worth $3.8 billion. He's the heir to the Gap fortune, as well as numerous real estate ventures. The latter point is ironic, given that's exactly how he viewed the A's before taking away Oakland's team. They're were merely an asset.

So, when Fisher extended left fielder Tyler Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million contract on Christmas, it was a stark reminder that he always had the money, but chose not to spend it.

Athletics extend their franchise player on Christmas

Kansas City Royals v Athletics | Scott Marshall/GettyImages

Soderstrom had the best season of his young career in 2025, finishing with a 4.3 bWAR and .820 OPS. He's well worth the money, but he should be warned of what awaits him should he stay with the A's for the entirety of his contract. Plenty of Athletics have taken Fisher's money, only to be alarmed by the lack of investment, depressing attendance and ultimate move out of Oakland.

No matter what comes of Soderstrom's career, he will be part of a move with the Athletics. The franchise is staying in Sacramento through next season at least (and likely a bit beyond that), but eventually their goal is to play in a new stadium in Las Vegas. Ground was broken on that ballpark recently.

I have a tough time belivieng that move will go smoothly. Fisher tired of Oakland, and will eventually feel those same sentiments in Sacramento and Las Vegas, an unproven baseball market that relies heavily on the tourism industry. People who do live in Vegas don't want to attend a three-hour long baseball game when they have their choice of the Raiders and Golden Knights, teams that are more established and have a proven track record. The A's, and Soderstrom, will be third fiddle, even should Fisher prove me wrong and spend like an owner who cares.

Josh Fisher lost A's fans long ago

Oakland A's Announce Change In Ownership | Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

Prior to Opening Day in 2025, I spoke with Bryan Johanesen, A's superfan and owner of Last Dive Bar in Oakland, about Fisher's spending once he left The Town.

"I feel its direct evidence that John Fisher never wanted to be in Oakland in the first place. Also let’s keep it real, he needs to spend at least 105 million to remain on revenue sharing," Johansen said. "But it shows that at any point in his ownership he could have extended players, signed free agents, and not operated the team in the poverty style he has for over 20 years. It always came down to a choice…and he chose not to invest in his product and then turned around and questioned fan loyalty as if it were our fault for not embracing his cheap ways. He systematically drove down the value of his product and by design drove the fans away."

More A's fans I spoke to in Oakland didn't even know when Opening Day was. It's just further proof that the A's will start over when they eventually do get to Vegas. Fisher flushed whatever brand his Athletics had down the toilet when he left for a blank check, and refused to spend any of his own money on a new stadium.

Soderstrom could play a role in restoring that brand. Fisher doesn't want to be known as an owner who won't invest in his team, in part because he won't receive his return on investment when the A's finally do play a game in Vegas. Fisher knows this. He lost his fanbase once, and doesn't want to suffer the same fate again.