Aaron Boone finally didn't use kid gloves to address Yankees headache

Better late than never, they say. Or at least that's what New York Yankees fans are shouting after manager Aaron Boone finally summoned the courage to bench veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu's been a shell of the back-to-back top-four MVP finalist he was in his first two seasons with the Yankees compared to recent years. He's been a ball and chain for the club, looking like someone who turns 37 this month. Everyone's witnessed him deteriorate in real time and come to this realization a while ago, and at long last, Boone has to.

Aaron Boone doesn't mess around with DJ LeMahieu's well-overdue benching

Boone announced his decision to remove LeMahieu from the lineup ahead of the Yankees' series opener against the Seattle Mariners. New York's skipper made it abundantly clear that this isn't temporary, putting it quite bluntly.

Manning third base is a "challenge" for LeMahieu physically at this stage in his career, Boone said (h/t Chris Kirschner of The Athletic). Consequently, the Yankees have "no plans" of trotting the three-time All-Star, viewing him as merely a "bench bat." It's a steep fall from grace for someone instrumental to the team's success not long ago.

Moreover, Boone added that LeMahieu didn't respond well to the news, or "not great," to be more specific. Yet, as the former notes, that's the reality of "the situation" New York's currently in. They dropped seven of the past nine contests entering the meeting with Seattle and relinquished their grip atop the American League East.

New York's searching for answers, understanding that LeMahieu isn't one of them. "The Machine" has officially broken down, with Boone coming around to the idea that he's no longer an everyday player. His contributions to the franchise might've earned him too much benefit of the doubt, but the Yankees have adjusted accordingly.

Who is replacing DJ LeMahieu in the Yankees' lineup?

With Jazz Chisholm Jr. shifting back to second base permanently, Oswald Peraza is filling the hot corner, relegating LeMahieu to riding the pine. However, Boone suggested the latter may only be a short-term solution, adding a "we'll see" about his status moving forward (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com).

The Yankees are actively scouring the market for a third baseman ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. They've reportedly been connected to Eugenio Suárez (Arizona Diamondbacks), Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pittsburgh Pirates) to varying degrees. In other words, Peraza could soon join LeMahieu as a reserve.