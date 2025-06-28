Aaron Boone proved once and for all he can't hold the Yankees accountable

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is notorious for making excuses and pointing fingers when things do not go according to plan. On Tuesday night, he did it again, proving he simply cannot promote accountability in the Yankees clubhouse.

In the top of the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped in the box and worked a 2-0 count. He then took a pitch that appeared to be below the knees but was called a strike by home plate umpire Mark Wegner. Chisholm pleaded his case after the pitch and remained frustrated between innings after striking out later in that at-bat.

Chisholm continued to bark from the Yankees' dugout between innings and was eventually ejected. Instead of holding Chisholm accountable for his actions, Aaron Boone decided to point fingers and blame a Reds player for Chisholm's ejection.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected from the ballgame after a poor strike call and was tossed in between innings.



"I'm a little down on Trevy (Jose Trevino) right now. I think he contributed to the ejection, too," Boone said after the game.

Yankees' Aaron Boone proves he does not believe in accountability

In recent years, Boone has found himself on the hot seat a couple of times. However, winning in the Yankees organization cures everything so with the Bronx Bombers currently leading the AL East, his job feels safe for now.

Despite a winning record, many believe Boone is still not the right man for the job, as he has a tendency to be a little soft regarding what his players can get away with and a short fuse with umpires.

Going back to the pitch Chisholm took that lead to his ejection, was it a strike? No, it was down. Did the umpire call it a strike? Yes, because ABS has not made its way to the majors yet.

Even though it was a missed call, it was a close-ish pitch in a 2-0 count. Chisholm still had two strikes to work with to make something happen and remained ahead in the count. Instead of choosing that perspective, he continued to whine about the call and ultimately struck out.

His continued arguing between innings was unprofessional and quite frankly unnecessary. We would likely be having a different conversation if this call had been made in a full count situation, but the count was 2-0.

For Boone and others to say that former Yankees' catcher and current Red Jose Trevino egged on Chisholm's ejection and had any influence at all is purely childish. The more Chisholm complained, the closer he got to being tossed, and no one has control over his actions but him. This is how Aaron Boone should feel about it as well, but in his mind, yet again, the ejection was someone else's fault other than his player's.