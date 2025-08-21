Aaron Boone shocked Yankees fans with rare honesty after Rays sweep

The New York Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night came with more theatrics than usual. Rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler carried a no-hitter through six innings, Trent Grisham and Austin Wells both hit multiple home runs, and Devin Williams managed to give up yet another run while still striking out three straight batters to close the game.

For the 2025 Yankees, though, this type of chaos doesn’t feel all that out of the ordinary. A team that’s taken fans on every emotional ride imaginable, New York capped off a two-game sweep of the Rays — a short series that wound up having more significance than anyone initially thought. Naturally, all eyes turned to Aaron Boone to see what kind of spin he would put on the situation.

Usually, after gritty wins or frustrating losses, Boone takes a deep breath, accepts his role as the team’s punching bag in front of reporters, and searches for enough words to mask the problems New York created for itself.

This time, however, felt different. Boone — like fans everywhere — knows the Yankees aren’t safe just yet. Two wins over Tampa didn’t just move them into the top Wild Card spot in the American League; it also pulled them within striking distance of first place in the division.

Aaron Boone seems to finally be dealing with Yankees reality

Seattle and Boston have both dropped three or more straight, opening the door for New York. But as Boone reminded everyone, the job isn’t finished. The Yankees now head back to The Bronx for a four-game series against the Red Sox — who sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card standings.

How New York responds over the next four days could determine the course of its season. Yes, 32 games will still remain after this stretch, but Boston has had the Yankees’ number all year. The Red Sox are 5-1 against them in 2025, including five straight wins. And now, with Roman Anthony starting to catch fire, this series carries even more weight.

So, the biggest question remains: What do the Yankees need to do to “keep going”?

The answer may be Giancarlo Stanton. Since July 1, Stanton has been on an absolute tear — hitting .333 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI and a staggering 2.040 OPS over his last seven games. Even when Boone has tried to manage his workload, Stanton has forced the issue with his bat, delivering clutch moments and redefining the lineup’s ceiling.

Whether it’s Boone’s steady hand, dominant pitching or Stanton’s earth-shattering swings, the Yankees can’t afford to slow down now. A sweep of Boston wouldn’t just give them momentum — it would secure their first six-game winning streak of the season and firmly re-establish them as a contender.