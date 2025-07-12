Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh exchange MVP moments within minutes of each other

The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees finished their series against each other on Thursday night, but it seems like they were both fired up for their next series, if Friday night was any indication.

Aaron Judge makes two outrageous catches against Cubs

Two Aaron Judge highlights in one night... and both are with the glove! First, Judge robbed fellow All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run in the third inning, leaping over the right field wall to bring it back and rob PCA.

AARON JUDGE TAKES A HOMER AWAY FROM PCA 😤 pic.twitter.com/ter0yQ7nOs — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

He wasn't done! In the eighth inning, Judge laid out running to his right to snatch an extra-base hit away from Kyle Tucker and keep Carlos Rodon's eight-inning gem intact.

AARON JUDGE LAYS OUT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/YbgZHUP3JA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 12, 2025

Cal Raleigh hits 37th home run of the season with clutch blast

Just minutes after Judge's diving grab, Cal Raleigh came up for the Mariners leading 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers. The pitch was low, the swing wasn't pretty. Doesn't matter, still gone.

Home run No. 37 for Cal Raleigh comes in a big spot 😮 pic.twitter.com/VNqDMlTYdw — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

AL MVP race heats up before All-Star break

These guys are going to be teammates in a few days, but for now they're both doing their best "MVP" impresion. Big players, big plays.