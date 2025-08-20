Aaron Judge calls out Aaron Boone for misrepresenting update on elbow injury

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone sure knows how to ruin a fanbase's moods based on comments he makes pre- and post-game. On Tuesday, Boone ruined the days of Yankees fans by saying that he doesn't think Aaron Judge will be able to throw a baseball like he normally would this year.

"I don't think we're going to see him back to throwing like he normally does at any point this year," Boone said on Tuesday. "We're trying to get through where he can let it go with ease and be able to protect himself."

These were alarming comments made by Boone, as Judge has been limited to a designated hitter role as he works his way back from a flexor strain. The expectation was that, at some point, he would return to the outfield soon.

Judge spoke to reporters before the game and was asked about Boone's comments about his ability to throw the baseball for the rest of the year. Judge said, "I don't know why he said that. He hasn't seen me throw for the past two weeks, so I'm pretty confident I'll get back to [100 percent]."

Aaron Judge downplays Aaron Boone's comments about injury recovery

Yankees fans want to know who exactly is telling the truth here. As if they weren't confused enough, Boone backtracked on his earlier comments, saying, "maybe I overstated that."

Ever since Judge returned from the injured list, Yankees fans have been wondering when he would return to right field. It doesn't appear to be happening any time soon. To fill the void in right field, Boone has played usual designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who isn't exactly as mobile as he used to be.

Since returning from the injured list on Aug. 5, Judge recorded a .200 batting average, a .375 on-base percentage, a .320 slugging percentage, one home run, three RBI, four runs, five hits, eight strikeouts, and seven walks in 25 at-bats (eight games).

Yankees fans will be waiting for Judge to return to the outfield. They certainly didn't appreciate the scare from Boone, and Judge had to put out the proverbial fire as a result.