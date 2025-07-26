Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees superstar out of lineup with elbow injury

When the Yankees announced their lineup on Saturday and Aaron Judge was not part of it, fans wondered whether it was a routine day off or injury-related. Now, we have an update and it's certainly the worse option of the two. Judge will miss Saturday's game with "an elbow issue," manager Aaron Boone said, and will get imaging done to determine how serious this may (or may not) be after Judge had "trouble throwing the ball" on Friday night.

Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge is dealing with “an elbow issue” and went for imaging. Would not give an early feel for the seriousness. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 26, 2025

This is obviously terrifying for Yankees fans and sad for any baseball fans. The game is better when the stars play. It's also pretty consequential for the Yankees right now, who started the year on fire and have cooled off considerably in recent weeks. New York is 5.5 games back of Toronto for first place in the AL East, so every game is crucial right now.

Aaron Judge to get imaging done on elbow

Aaron Boone didn't give specifics on when imaging results will come back for Judge or how serious the team thinks this injury could be, which makes some sense; he doesn't want to throw anyone into a panic, but also doesn't want to downplay this injury if it does end up causing Judge to miss time.

Yankees record without Aaron Judge is fine but not great

Of course, one player is seldom the reason a baseball team wins or loses a game... but seldom do players like Aron Judge even exist. Without Judge in the lineup, the Yankees are 193-170 all-time, for a winner percetnage of 53.2. With Judge in the lineup, the Yankees are 641-455, a clip of 58.5 percent.

Now, a lot of other factors play into those numbers too, but even outside of what history says, the Yankees are obviously better when their historically great hitter is in the lineup. And with the MLB season well into its second half now, missing Judge at all could be detrimental to the Yankees' hopes of a division crown.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.