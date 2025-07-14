Aaron Judge's bold words for Shohei Ohtani aren't fooling anybody

The 2024 World Series was the closest the New York Yankees have come to a MLB title since they won the whole thing in 2008. In an alternate reality, Freddie Freeman doesn't hit a grand slam, Aaron Judge makes a routine catch in center, Anthony Rizzo beats Mookie Betts to first base, and suddenly things end differently for the Yanks.

That didn't happen in this reality, of course, and the Yankees' streak of not winning it all has extended to 16 years. But last year's loss to the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani is not stopping Aaron Judge from proclaiming that the Yankees are, "Gonna get him back though, we'll see him down the road," on the Pat McAfee Show, which is seemingly covering All-Star weekend on a 24/7 livestream, for some reason.

Aaron Judge on Shohei Ohtani on the @PatMcAfeeShow



“He’s a great guy and a great ambassador for this game. We’re gonna get him back though, we’ll see him down the road.” pic.twitter.com/gvNd92ceKi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 14, 2025

I like the confidence from Judge. Why play the game if you don't think you're going to win, and win at the highest level? Especially when a player is as generationally talented as Judge, I don't see why he wouldn't think this way.

That doesn't necessarily mean it's true.

Can the Yankees actually get the Dodgers back?

Well, no, probably not. The Yankees should first worry about making the postseason at all; right now, they have a three-game cushion in the AL Wild Card and are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead in the AL East.

As currently constructed, the Yankees don't have the juice to beat the (fully healthy) Dodgers. That's fine, as most teams don't! The (fully healthy) Dodgers are still a tank and might run the National League for the next few seasons.

If the "road" Judge is referring to is, like, a really long freeway, then maybe the Yankees will get their revenge on the Dodgers "down" it. Way down it. The 2024 Yankees, Juan Soto included, were built really well to beat the Dodgers and fell short. If Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life (which he very well might be) then, sure, there's always a chance he gets back the defending champions. For now... it's not looking great.