New York Yankees fans received a bit of good news this morning when manager Aaron Boone announced that Aaron Judge will “hopefully” return to playing defense during the team’s next road trip, which spans from August 15–20 against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge has been the team’s designated hitter since returning from the I.L. with a right elbow flexor strain, which has limited his usual role in right field. Since rejoining the lineup on August 5, Boone initially opted to sit Giancarlo Stanton — the team’s previous designated hitter — in favor of Judge’s bat. Since then, Stanton has occasionally played right field to keep his own bat in the game.

The former two-time regular-season MVP hasn’t given fans his best work since returning, batting .211 with four hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored in six games since August 5. Despite holding a league-leading .336 batting average, that mark has dropped by nearly 20 points since the All-Star break, with only two home runs over that span.

The same can’t be said for Giancarlo Stanton, who has found great success both on the field and at the plate. In his last 20 games, Stanton is batting .318 with 21 hits, seven home runs, and 17 RBIs. Since the start of August, he’s hitting .333 with a whopping 1.157 OPS — numbers that aren’t just eye-popping, but ones that have helped keep the Yankees afloat through recent struggles.

Yankees and Aaron Boone could be making big mistake in Aaron Judge outfield return plan

The team could risk making another mistake by rushing Judge back into the outfield. Stanton has flourished in his limited outfield reps, recording routine outs while bringing his power arm to the position. The urge to put Judge back in right field suggests the team is reacting to his limited offensive impact as the DH.

Still, the sense of urgency every Yankees fan — and even Brian Cashman — feels is understandable. New York hadn’t won a series opener until last night for the first time since the All-Star break. They’ve taken just two of their last seven series and remain only one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the third Wild Card spot.

Judge’s arm may be one of the best, but risking a potential re-injury to his elbow would be an even bigger blow — one the Yankees can’t afford, and certainly not one that would save their season.