AJ Hinch can't afford to wait to reverse Tigers trade deadline mistake

The Detroit Tigers acquired several relievers and starting pitchers to improve their pitching in the second half of the season and heading into the postseason. One of those additions was former Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack

Paddack got off to a strong start in his debut, which resulted in a 7-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, but struggled last night in the 6-3 loss to his former team. Paddack pitched four innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs.

Should the Tigers start Melton or Paddack more?

After last night's performance against a Twins team that blew up mostly their entire team at the trade deadline, many Tigers fans are nervous about how reliable Paddack can be as a starting pitcher. Paddack has recorded a 4-10 record this season with a 4.91 ERA and 88 strikeouts.

Given the fact that Paddack isn't always reliable, Tigers manager AJ Hinch may want to start the young, talented pitcher Troy Melton on the mound more often.

Melton's impressive start for the Tigers

Melton was called up to the Tigers from the Toledo Mudhens right before the trade deadline. While Melton struggled in his major league debut, his first two starts and appearance last night were impressive.

Melton earned his first MLB pitching win on July 28th against the Diamondbacks. In seven innings pitched, Melton recorded five strikeouts, gave up five hits, and zero earned runs. After Paddack was pulled in last night's loss, Melton pitched in two innings, recording one strikeout and giving up zero earned runs.

In three games pitched for the Tigers, Melton has recorded a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts. While there is a risk in starting a young pitcher at such a high rate earlier in his career, Melton could be a future star pitcher for the Tigers.

With the postseason fast approaching, Hinch should put Melton back in the starting rotation to get him experience before the playoffs begin. Melton's ceiling to perform in the postseason is higher than Paddack's is given his minimal playoff experience.

A Detroit starting pitching rotation including Melton, Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Charlie Morton is stronger without Paddack in the rotation. It gives the Tigers the best chance to win their first American League pennant since 2012.