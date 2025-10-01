Albert Pujols and everything we know about the Angels' managerial search

The Los Angeles Angels’ decision to part ways with both Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery came as no surprise to people across baseball.

Now, everyone has their eyes on what the Angels might do next. And hoo boy, this team might not disappoint.

Albert Pujols is the favorite and owner Arte Moreno’s leading choice to become the next manager of the Angels, according to The Athletic. While no decision is final, one person told Rosenthal that the decision may be Pujols’ to make. While I cannot independently confirm this, one person with ties to the Angels suggested to me that it was likely to come down to Pujols and Torii Hunter.

Perhaps most noteworthy from Rosenthal’s story is that current general manager Perry Minasian is “not expected to be the lead decision-maker in the hiring of the next manager.” Which means that the decision will ultimately fall on Moreno, the highly unpredictable owner whose thinking could change depending on how he wakes up on a certain morning.

But also, if Minasian is not going to have a voice in the process … why would the Angels keep him as general manager? That’s not a slight on Minasian, a very good man and respected baseball executive. But you hire him to make that decision, or at least be a strong voice in the process. And if the hire is indeed Pujols, do you think he’d want to be teamed up with the executive responsible for releasing him?

We’ll see. But I have my doubts.

Albert Pujols story is shaping up to be even more messy Angels drama

Pujols, of course, is one of the best players in baseball history. The 45-year-old is a surefire Hall of Famer, playing 22 seasons in the Majors and hitting 703 home runs while winning three MVPs and making 11 All-Star teams. He was a leader in the clubhouse in St. Louis, Anaheim and Los Angeles, but has no Major League managing experience. So it would be a projection on what this would look like.

But Pujols’ credentials are unmatched, and there’s every reason to believe he would be in position to succeed. He does have experience managing in the Dominican Winter League and is also set to manage the Dominican national team in the World Baseball Classic in 2026. So he will have at least some experience as a skipper, granted not in MLB.

The same can be said, at least about the lack of managerial experience, for Hunter. Hunter, 50, played 19 seasons in the Majors and was a five-time All-Star while winning nine Gold Gloves. He was respected among his teammates, and in the eyes of people around him would make a great manager. But like Pujols, there is projection and uncertainty about how he’d do in the dugout.

The important part for either Pujols or Hunter, if hired, would be hiring an experienced bench coach and coaching staff around them. Leaning on the veterans would be vital for both and could help determine how their potential tenures went in Anaheim.

Nothing is final, and with Moreno, you never really know. Something can change in an instant. But the Angels’ next manager could very well be Pujols or Hunter.