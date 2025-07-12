Alex Bregman admits harsh truth about conditions of Red Sox return

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman returned to the lineup on Friday, albeit far from full strength. Initially projected to miss 12 weeks with a right quad injury, Bregman instead only needed seven weeks. Rather than participate in a minor league rehab assignment to get himself back to game speed, Bregman simply rejoined the big league club when given the opportunity.

The good news? Bregman went 1-for-4 with a double in Boston’s 5-4 victory over the rival Tampa Bay Rays. However, as Bregman and manager Alex Cora each acknowledged, the three-time All-Star still isn’t running at full speed.

Bregman didn’t mince words when he spoke with reporters, admitting that “it sucks” he needs to watch his speed.

“But it’s something that — the first few weeks especially — just got to be smart out of the box,” Bregman said.

Alex Bregman just misses a home run for a 2 out double for his first hit since coming back

Added Bregman, “It was good to get back. My body feels good. Just super thankful to our training staff, strength conditioning staff, and everyone in the medical department for allowing me to get back this [quickly].”

Should the Boston Red Sox be concerned about Alex Bregman?

To be clear, it’s your opinion whether or not Bregman rushed back. Those who support his return know that it came with risks, though it’s worth noting that he rejoined a surging Red Sox team riding a seven-game winning streak. Friday’s victory extended the streak to eight and brought Boston within five games of first place in the AL East while pushing them past the Rays for the second AL Wild Card spot.

Others will argue that Bregman should have returned after the All-Star Break. Would it really have hurt either side if Bregman sat out this weekend’s three-game set and instead returned when the Red Sox opened a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs next Friday afternoon?

The bottom line is that the Red Sox need Bregman if they plan to earn only their second playoff berth in seven years. Bregman entered Saturday batting .299 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, and 18 doubles in 230 plate appearances. He’s already tallied 2.9 bWAR, and his .935 OPS is his highest since 2019, when he finished second in AL MVP voting.

Yes, players like catcher Carlos Narváez and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela have emerged out of nowhere to help the Red Sox average 5.06 runs per game, which ranked fifth league-wide entering Saturday. However, neither has Bregman’s proven track record, and few Red Sox players have anywhere close to his postseason experience.

It’s refreshing to hear Bregman and Cora admit that his accelerated return came with risks. We’ll see if Bregman can avoid any setbacks and help the Red Sox return to the playoffs, or if he’ll hit the IL before the summer ends.