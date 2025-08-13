Alex Bregman and 3 more stars who are absolutely declining their options this winter

When free agency comes around, certain players can use their player options to opt in or out of their contracts. If they opt out, they can return to free agency in hopes of landing a better deal. If they opt in, they remain with their team for at least another year barring an unforeseen circumstance.

There are several players with options for the 2026 season, and it will certainly be interesting to see if they choose to opt out and return to free agency or opt in and remain with their teams. Here are four players that feel like they're as good as gone based on how they've performed so far this year.

4. Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber is currently on the IL as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery. He was traded from the Cleveland Guardians to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline, and is eying a return to Toronto's rotation in the next couple of weeks. A lot will depend on how he performs when he returns from the IL, but if he performs well, look for him to possibly opt out and seek a better deal this winter.

The righty is on the wrong side of 30, and at this point in his career, he likely won't receive a long-term deal. But he could potentially opt out and take another pillow contract to continue to build his value; he's looked awfully impressive in the Minors so far, and if he recaptures some of his previous Cy Young form, there are teams that will be eager to give him a three- or four-year contract (likely including playing time incentives). Given his injury history, that security is worth bailing on the one year he has remaining on his current deal.

3. Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger opted in after year one of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, but he was later traded to the New York Yankees after a down year in 2024. Now, though, he has put together some very strong numbers with the Bronx Bombers that could have him looking to cash in again this offseason.

The 30-year-old is hitting .269/.323/.485 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, 10 stolen bases a 3.4 WAR and an .808 OPS. Those numbers alone are enough to indicate that he will at least consider opting out. Though also soon to be on the wrong side of 30, he still has proven that he is more than capable of being a solid run producer at the Major League level. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to land a solid contract in free agency.

Bellinger is a former MVP, two-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, two-time Silver Slugger and a 2020 World Series champion. He has certainly accomplished a lot since coming to the Majors in 2017, and that could help him out as he seeks his next contract.

2. Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso's free agency dragged out into late January last offseason. It appeared as though he was about to leave the New York Mets. However, they ultimately brought him back on a two-year, $54 million contract that included an opt-out clause for 2026.

This year, he is hitting .267/.352/.528 with 28 home runs, 96 RBI, a 3.0 WAR and an .880 OPS. The 30-year-old has put to rest any concerns about his age and remains one of the top home run hitters in all of baseball. All players on this list are 30 or above, so that may affect their ability to land the long-term deal that they might desire. But the Mets certainly have the money to spend, and Alonso is a fan favorite, so owner Steve Cohen will certainly look for ways to keep his homegrown star in New York for the rest of his career.

But not before Alonso opts out of his current deal and tests the waters of free agency yet again in hopes of landing a long-term contract, either with the Mets or somewhere else. His free agency will certainly be interesting to follow, but one would assume he will opt out.

1. Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract right before the start of spring training. That contract includes two opt-out clauses, one after each of the first two years. Obviously, Boston could negate this and give him a contract extension, but with the season he's having, it would be hard to imagine him not testing the waters of free agency for a second straight year.

He was the last major free agent left on the board last offseason. This year, he is hitting .303/.384/.549 with 16 home runs, 50 RBI, a 3.8 WAR and a .933 OPS, despite even spending some time on the Injured List. But because of his numbers and no progress towards a potential extension, it is highly likely that the three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion opts out. Last winter, at the age of 30, he had received offers of up to six years. So it's very possible that he could still land a long-term deal.

It will be interesting to see what he decides to do this offseason and what kind of contract he might end up with.