Alex Bregman’s cryptic IG has Red Sox fans dreaming after Devers trade

Morale is at an all-time low among Boston Red Sox fans after the team stunningly traded Rafael Devers away. Red Sox fans knew the Devers situation wasn't great, but had no idea he was even on the block, let alone close to getting dealt anywhere. With Devers gone, Red Sox fans need good news now more than ever. They're hoping Alex Bregman might've just given them some on his Instagram.

Bregman posted a picture of himself rounding the bases at Fenway Park, accompanied by two emojis as the caption. Those emojis certainly hint at something promising, but who's to say what? Ultimately, nobody truly knows other than Bregman.

All Red Sox fans can hope is that this means a return from the Injured List is, at the very least, on the horizon.

Alex Bregman's cryptic IG post has Red Sox fans dreaming of return

Bregman has been out for nearly a month with a quad strain. The Red Sox feared he might be out for a while longer, but his recovery from the injury has been ahead of schedule. There's no official timetable out for his return, but Bregman's post has Red Sox fans thinking it might be sooner rather than later.

To put it simply, the Red Sox need Bregman. Sure, they won two of three against the Seattle Mariners in their first series without Devers, and have won nine of their last 11 overall, but this team desperately needs an offensive spark.

Red Sox fans have a lot to be excited about even without Rafael Devers

The Red Sox won their series in Seattle despite scoring a total of five runs in the three games. They haven't scored more than four runs in any of their last eight games. They've been winning while they've gotten outstanding pitching, but it's hard to win games scoring fewer than four runs consistently. Boston's current winning formula is not stable.

Bregman might not be Devers with the bat, but he was in the midst of an awesome debut season with the Red Sox before getting injured. He was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 51 games. He was playing like the best third baseman in baseball before the injury, and he has proven to be an awesome free agency signing.

Of course, Red Sox fans want Bregman and Devers in their lineup, but still, getting Bregman back would give them a big bat that their lineup sorely lacks. Hopefully, his post means a return is imminent.