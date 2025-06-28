Alex Bregman's latest quote is all the hope Red Sox fans have left

The Boston Red Sox have faced some hardships in 2025, to put it mildly; some of their issues are self-inflicted, but that's beside the point. Nonetheless, they find themselves in a position where being sellers at this year's trade deadline makes sense, even if it comes with public backlash. But while things haven't gone as planned for the team thus far, Alex Bregman isn't ready to wave the white flag quite yet.

Bregman spoke with NESN's Tom Caron ahead of their contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and provided a brief injury update. The standout infielder has been out on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain since May 24, and is ostensibly inching toward a return. His comments felt like a war cry to the clubhouse and Red Sox Nation amid a tough, dark stretch.

"I feel good," Bregman said. "I feel better every single day. ... Obviously, I want to be out there contributing, helping win baseball games. It's time to battle our tail off and fight."

Alex Bregman tries to ignite Red Sox Nation with rally call, looming return

Before going down, Bregman was playing at an MVP level in his inaugural campaign with the Red Sox. To no fault of his own, Boston's drama that led to an ugly, abrupt, well-chronicled breakup with superstar slugger Rafael Devers revolved around him. However, he's justified chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's thought process, despite a franchise-altering ripple effect.

As Bregman works his way back to full strength, he's seemingly trying to keep the Red Sox, their fans and himself actively engaged. Sitting at 40-43 heading into the mentioned meeting with Toronto, it'd be easy for them to throw in the towel on this season. Nevertheless, Boston is three games back of a Wild Card spot, so a postseason berth isn't completely out of reach, which the 31-year-old senses.

Latest Alex Bregman injury update

Per Boston's official injuries and transactions list, Bregman took swings on June 27. It marked his first "baseball activity" since getting hurt, and he fielded grounders and ran the following day. There's no official timetable, and the All-Star break is around the corner, but the Red Sox could be welcoming him back soon.

The Red Sox should get more reinforcements to the lineup coming, too, with Masataka Yoshida ramping up his work as well recent to make his season debut. Both he and Bregman could be the sparks this team needs to keep them afloat and force Craig Breslow to buy at the trade deadline for a playoff push.