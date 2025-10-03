Alex Cora all but cost the Red Sox their season with Game 3 disasterclass

Connelly Early blew through three scoreless innings in his postseason debut for the Boston Red Sox. The 23-year-old, less than a month into his MLB career, appeared ready to give the Red Sox a real shot in a do-or-die Game 3 in Yankee Stadium. It's the stuff of legend.

Then the fourth inning came around and, well, the lights got bright, the moment got big, and Early crumbled. He coughed up a leadoff double to New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger. Or more accurately, the Red Sox outfield gift-wrapped it. Bad luck, but a double all the same. The pressure was on. Early then proceeded to walk Giancarlo Stanton. After striking out Ben Rice, an Amed Rosario single scored New York's first run. Then a Jazz Chisholm Jr. single loaded the bases.

At this point, with the bases loaded, only one out, and their season on the line, surely Red Sox manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen, right? This was just not the moment to test Early's mettle in his fifth start as a Major Leaguer. But no. Cora kept him in the game, and Early gave up an RBI single to Anthony Volpe. 2-0, Yankees. Bases still loaded. One out. And still, Early kept pitching.

Austin Wells smacked a bullet to first, which Nathaniel Lowe muffed. Two scored — one earned run, one unearned run — to push the Yankees' lead to 4-0. That is when Cora finally pulled the plug on Early, with Boston's season half-dead and half-buried.

Alex Cora hangs Connelly Early out to dry in unforgivable Game 3 mistake

Red Sox fans on social media were (rightfully) peeved by Cora's decision-making in the fourth inning heard 'round the world.

Cora pinned blame on the Red Sox defense — which, fair enough, it's true. But you can't leave your woefully inexperienced rookie in such a tight jam, whether it was his "fault" or not. Pressure is pressure, it really doesn't matter how it's applied and whom is responsible for it.

This series has been an incredible exchange of mind-numbing miscues from Alex Cora and Aaron Boone. Two clearly overmatched managers captaining MLB's most historic franchises in a heated rivalry matchup on baseball's biggest stage. How can you not love it?

Cora's job is probably secure beyond this season. All things considered, Boston outperformed expectations this season (especially after the Rafael Devers trade). Craig Breslow didn't exactly hand Cora the best hand to play. The middle infield and outfield depth charts were in constant flux. The rotation behind Garrett Crochet was flimsy at best, leading to a 23-year-old with less than 20 MLB innings under his belt getting the nod in a winner-take-all postseason showdown with the Yankees. When we write the obituary of this Red Sox season, we won't pin all (or even most) of the blame on Cora.

That said, this was an inexcusable miscalculation. Nothing is guaranteed in MLB. Maybe you put Justin Slaten in a few batters early and he just gives up four runs all the same. But you cannot take unnecessary risks in a Wild Card Game 3. Cora would've looked like a genius had Early soldiered through and worked his way out of an impossible jam, but the downside was so much greater than the upside. It's do-or-die. Just lean on your bullpen and suffer the consequences of a tired bullpen in the ALDS. It's better than, you know, watching the ALDS from home.

New York is the better team, with an offense that punishes mistakes and doesn't really feature a ton of weak zones. It was a tough assignment from the jump. But Early deserved better, as did Red Sox fans. You can't leave the kid out there to die.