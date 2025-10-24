Why isn't Alex Vesia pitching in the World Series? What to know about the Dodgers reliever's unexpected absence

The Los Angeles Dodgers will unexpectedly be without a key member of their bullpen in the World Series, as veteran reliever Alex Vesia has left the team for personal reasons.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the Dodgers announced on Thursday night. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

Neither Vesia nor the Dodgers had announced any further information as of Friday morning. The Dodgers also have not announced a corresponding roster move, though they have until 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Friday to finalize their World Series roster.

“Honestly, I think we’re just going day-to-day with really no expectations,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ahead of Game 1.

The 29-year-old Vesia tallied a 3.02 ERA and an 80-22 K-BB ratio over 59 2/3 innings this season. Although he’s recorded two wins in seven playoff games, he’s also allowed two runs and walked three in 4 2/3 innings.

Here’s what to know about Vesia’s absence, and how the Dodgers could potentially move forward if he does not return for the World Series.

For more FanSided content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

What to know about Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia’s absence

Vesia is a key piece of the Dodgers’ bullpen, given his ability to handle lefty hitters and work on short rest. An MLB official told USA Today that the Dodgers can place Vesia on the “family medical emergency list” for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days if needed.

Tanner Scott, a former Miami Marlins All-Star closer, would likely replace Vesia on the World Series roster if needed. Although Scott notched 23 saves in his first season with the Dodgers, he pitched to a 4.74 ERA and gave up 11 home runs in 57 innings. It’s telling that the Dodgers opted to leave him off their NLCS roster despite him signing a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason.

The good news, at least from a strategic standpoint, is that Scott is a lefty. Interestingly, left-handed hitters hit .259 off Scott with a .944 OPS over 58 plate appearances. Conversely, lefties managed only 11 hits in 69 at-bats with a .498 OPS against Vesia. That’s a .159 average, and it’s a major reason why the Dodgers reached their third World Series in six years.

While all of this matters to the Dodgers, let’s not ignore the fact that Vesia’s situation is far more significant than who might pitch in the sixth inning against Toronto Blue Jays left-handed center fielder Daulton Varsho. Our thoughts are with Vesia and his family at this time.