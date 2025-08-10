American Family Field flood left Brewers fans scrambling and wanting answers

The Milwaukee Brewers are not only winners of eight in a row, but the organization took is wracking up victories off the field as well thanks to Mother Nature. As the Brewers had the New York Mets on the brink, fans rushed from their seats to escape a downpour which caused mass flooding in the parking lot and is expected to limit parking for Sunday's game. Thankfully for fans, the Brewers handled this disasterclass with, well, class, giving their supporters the option to skip the game altogether.

"Fans with tickets and/or prepaid parking passes to today’s game who are unable to attend the game will receive a credit on their account for the value of their tickets and parking to use towards any Brewers 2025 regular season home game," a Brewers spokesperson said. "Fans will receive an email before Noon tomorrow with instructions on accessing their account credit."

Brewers deal with flooding to the best of their ability

As rain fell through the roof at American Family Field, some fans left early in hopes of avoiding what could have been a catastrophically-bad traffic situation following a win over the New York Mets. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame was in attendance, coincidentally, and praised Milwaukee for how they handled an impossible situation.

"I was at the game last night, and honestly it’s amazing how well the Brewers and their staff did getting everybody out of there after the game," Verderame wrote on X. "I can’t remember seeing sustained rain like that in a long time. Not surprised there’s some flooding still going on."

The rain didn't let up all night, which was flooded some popular routes to the stadium, most notably on Canal Street, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

"Leave LOTS of extra time if you are coming to home Brewers game today, especially from downtown. Canal St. is flooded just west of 6th St. Hwy 175 southbound (the former Miller Park Way) is closed from I-94. Some flooding in the stadium lots but mostly OK," McCalvy wrote on X.

Flooding could impact Brewers attendance for season finale against the Mets

Brewers fans were left wanting answers after American Family Field's roof leaked on Saturday night. Fans who expected to attend the series finale against the Mets on Sunday were also seeking alternative options this morning. Thankfully, the Brewers appear ready and willing to give fans a chance to attend another home game if they choose not to deal with the parking hellscape that surely awaits them should they attend Sunday's game.

While Milwaukee cannot guarantee refunds for parking vouchers, they are fully understanding of fans who would rather not risk their safety (and automobiles) to attend a baseball game.