Angels-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates from Citizens Bank Park, July 20

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels were supposed to start their rubber match of the first three-game series out of the All-Star break on Sunday, July 20, but a rain delay had other plans. The grounds crew pulled out the tarp before the initial first pitch and start time of 1:35 p.m. ET and then the official rain delay came.

This was somewhat expected as the grounds crew at Citizens Bank Park pulled out the tarp before it ever started raining. Then came a downpour that caused the game to start in a delay. Both teams surely want to get this game in sooner rather than later, especially considering that the Angels have to travel to New York after.

But when will the game actually start after the rain delay? Let's take a look.

Angels-Phillies start time: When will the rain delay be over?

The Angels-Phillies game on Sunday is now scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET, just 40 minutes after the initially scheduled first pitch. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported the new start time after the rain delay.

The rain has stopped and they're starting to prepare the field.



First pitch scheduled for 11:15 am PT. https://t.co/ew5YXzXefK — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 20, 2025

We'll continue to keep you updated on the conditions in Philadelphia.

Citizens Bank Park weather forecast for Sunday

Unfortunately, with the scheduled start time at 2:15 p.m. ET, the Phillies and Angels might not be out of the woods just yet. The Accuweather forecast suggests that there is still a 40-50% chance of rain until about 4:30 p.m. ET. More notably for the potential of another rain delay, there are thunderstorms expected to return to the area of the ballpark, a 51% chance according to the forecast, at around 3 p.m. ET.

That will be worth monitoring as any electricity accompanying rain will obviously lead to the Phillies and Angels entering another delay.

The Phillies won the second game of the series on Saturday night after a Taylor Ward home run gave the Angels the 6-5 victory on Friday night in Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber has carried over his All-Star Game MVP performance, particularly the swing off tiebreaker, into the post-break games as well, hitting a home run in both games against the Angels, including a go-ahead grand slam that proved to be the game-winning swing in the 9-5 win on Saturday.