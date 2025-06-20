Angels' unprecedented bad luck should convince Mike Trout to embrace a trade

The Los Angeles Angels have several reasons to consider dealing with franchise icon Mike Trout, most notably the team's complete inability to put a contending roster around him (despite having Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the same locker room for several years). In addition, having Trout's legacy tarnished by a losing team doesn't help. The bad luck for the Angels continues with the possibility of Trout leaving the team. But with the team rebuilding their bad luck could turn a corner as they still have an opportunity to be AL contenders this season.

Trading Trout could also provide the Angels with a chance to rebuild and acquire valuable assets, potentially helping them become a playoff contender in the future. The question is whether Trout will change his stance and accept a move from the only team he's ever played for.

It's time for the Angels and Mike Trout to fully embrace a new era

The Angels have struggled to make the playoffs, and haven't since 2014. The Angels currently own the longest active postseason drought in MLB. Having Trout continuing on a team that hasn't been able to make the postseason tarnishes his strong presence.

Playing on a team that might not be contenders this season could negatively impact his Hall of Fame chances. Their current performance and lack of playoff contention are major factors influencing the discussion about trading Trout.

Trading Trout could allow the Angels to acquire young talent and draft picks, potentially setting them up for a future playoff run. This opens up the discussion of the Angels' potential for rebuilding the team if they do trade him.

Their season is likely to focus on a rebuilding stage, as they are looking to be sellers this year. The Angels have already started with their rebuilding process, adding La Monte Wade Jr. to their roster.

Mike Trout is letting his legacy wither away

Staying with the Angels and potentially experiencing more losing seasons could damage Trout's legacy, as fans may see him as a player who never reached his full potential due to a lack of winning around him.

The three-time MVP, 11-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, and Rookie of the Year winner remains a dominant offensive force that many teams could jump on acquiring as his sweet-spot rate ranks in the 100th percentile at 48 percent this season.

Trout's contractual obligations, that signal a large contract, make him a difficult player to trade. However, a Trout trade has the power to be effective if the Angels can acquire valuable assets in return.