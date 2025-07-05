Anthony Volpe’s nightmare season almost got worse after Aaron Judge injury scare

The 2025 season has been a rough one for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Once their top prospect, Volpe is struggling in the field by making numerous errors, and he's not producing in the batter's box. Considering he is in New York, Volpe is under the proverbial microscope, as any error he makes will be magnified.

Well, on Saturday, Volpe was nearly responsible for taking out Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

During the Yankees' Subway Series game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Volpe went to throw the baseball to Judge at the end of the inning. This is something the Yankees do at the end of every half inning as the Yankees depart the field. The thing is, Judge wasn't expecting the ball to be thrown, and Volpe's throw hit the star in the face.

Another angle of Judge being hit by Anthony Volpe's throw pic.twitter.com/fxAAZ1zEyT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 5, 2025

Luckily for the Yankees, and Volpe for that matter, Judge was just fine. All he needed was a bandage on the side of his face, and he remained in the game. This is the best case scenario for the Yankees, as that could have been a lot uglier.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Anthony Volpe's nearly injures Aaron Judge after throw hits star in the face

Seeing your superstar get hit in the face by a baseball will cause any fanbase to panic. While there was blood on Judge's face, he was just fine after heading into the dugout. He didn't miss any time in Saturday's game.

As mentioned earlier, Volpe's season has not been great. From the errant throws from shortstop to having a rough year at the plate. Even Volpe was pulled late in Friday's game to be pinch hit for Trent Grisham.

Volpe did have a bit of a bounce back from Judge's injury scare, as he hit a solo home run to cut the Yankees' deficit to 7-5 in the top of the seventh inning. However, the Mets pulled away big time in the bottom frame, scoring four runs to take an 11-5 lead.

Entering Saturday's game, Volpe recorded a .222 batting average, a .300 on-base percentage, a .395 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 37 runs, 46 RBI, 69 hits, 86 strikeouts, and 34 walks in 311 at-bats. Defensively, Volpe has a .963 fielding percentage with an AL-high 11 errors.

Maybe Volpe's season will turn around at some point, but his throw on Saturday shows just how nightmarish this campaign has truly been for the young shortstop.