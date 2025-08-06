Anthopoulos' biggest Braves mistake was exposed less than a week after the deadline

The Atlanta Braves trade deadline was, by most accounts, not great. Anthopoulos decided against trading the likes of Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias, both of whom are on expiring contracts and seem unlikely to re-sign with Atlanta this winter. Frankly, Ozuna and Iglesias aren't performing all that well this season, so it should come as no surprise that they aren't in the Braves long-term plans. Yet, the Braves biggest mistake in the Anthopoulos era may have nothing to do with the deadline. Instead, we can look to the 2022 MLB Draft for answers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Red Sox signed outfielder Roman Anthony to a contract extension. Anthony was once the top prospect in all of baseball, and has performed better than even Craig Breslow could have imagined. Anthony has an .828 OPS and 132 OPs+ in 46 games. He is on pace for a WAR close to three in his rookie season. That, plus the overwhelming evidence that he will only get better from here, is why the Red Sox signed him to an eight-year, $130 million contract that will start in 2026. It's a win-win for both sides. The Red Sox should have one of the best players in baseball signed long term, while Anthony gets security should anything go wrong.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Did the Braves blow it by not drafting Roman Anthony?

Every team in baseball had a chance to draft Anthony on several occasions, so it may seem unfair to single out the Braves. I am here to tell you otherwise. First, Anthony was drafted just a few picks before Boston selected in the third round, which means he should've been on their radar. It's not like the Red Sox reached for Anthony. Rather than select Anthony, Anthopoulos opted for Blake Burkhalter on the advice of his scouts. Burkhalter has a 3.46 ERA in Gwinnett, so he is not chump change, but it's unlikely he ever becomes the player Anthony is.

Location also plays a role in the Braves whiff. Anthony played high school baseball in Florida. They had plenty of access to him, and one of the best scouting departments in baseball. Yet, they missed on what could be a once-in-a-generation talent. Anthopoulos and the Braves front office ought to take a serious look in the mirror for missing on Anthony.

Roman Anthony contract is right up the Braves alley

Anthony's contract could come back to bite him in a few years, especially if he is outperforming his AAV by a good amount. For example, if Anthony wins an AL MVP award or makes the All-Star team, he'd be due for a $30 million AAV payday were he on the open market. In his deal with the Red Sox, he'll make less than $20 million per season.

The Braves have made a habit of signing their young stars to below-market deals, offering guarantees in exchange for their prime years. Sure, it may fail some (think Ronald Acuña Jr.), but stars like Ozzie Albies have benefitted greatly from Anthopoulos' good faith.