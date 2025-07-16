Astros may have already won the trade deadline without giving up a thing

The Houston Astros entered the All-Star break with a comfortable five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Their season got off to a bumpy start, but Houston has since settled into a nice groove. This is still one of the most talented and accomplished rosters in MLB. If we are picking favorites to win the pennant, it shouldn't take long before naming the Astros.

And yet, like most contenders at this time of year, Houston is battered and bruised. The rotation has endured a spate of injuries, with Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco among those stuck on the IL. Meanwhile, Houston's offense has severely underperformed relative to expectations. This team can still get hot at a moment's notice, but this isn't the absolute buzzsaw of years past.

Common logic would suggest that Houston swings a couple big trades at the July 31 deadline and goes into the second half of the campaign with new ammunition. That remains entirely plausible and certainly isn't a bad plan. But really, the Astros don't need a huge deadline swing in order to take the next step. Houston may very well upgrade the roster by way of natural health progression.

Astros are about to receive major in-house reinforcements

Yordan Álvarez has not appeared in an Astros game since early May, when he was sidelined with a hand fracture. The frustrating malaise of Houston's lineup mostly coincides with the Álvarez absence. It can't hurt to add another bat at the deadline, but just getting their hard-hitting DH back will do a world of wonder. And folks, his return is imminent.

Astros GM Dana Brown provided an update on Álvarez' status on Wednesday morning. The lefty slugger could be medically cleared to start swinging again as soon as Thursday. He currently feels "absolutely no pain," Brown said on Sports Talk Radio 790 (h/t Chron).

That is huge news. Before the injury, Álvarez was on the struggle bus with three home runs and a .646 OPS in 100 at-bats. But we can't expect those numbers to hold. Once he's given an extended, healthy runway to relocate his swing, the 28-year-old should resume his standard excellence in the heart of Houston's lineup.

Yordan Álvarez isn't the only Astros star expected to return after the break

Álvarez is due back in the coming weeks, but he isn't the only Astros star inching closer to a return. In fact, like half their roster is slated to come off the IL in the weeks and months ahead. The Astros are about to receive a sizable boost in production without a single outgoing trade call.

A reminder before you go to bed tonight, here's a list of the guys the Astros plan on getting back after the break:



- Jeremy Pena

- Jake Meyers

- Cristian Javier

- Luis Garcia

- Yordan Alvarez

- Chas McCormick

- Shawn Dubin

- Jacob Melton

- Spencer Arrighetti



Rest up, the… pic.twitter.com/6ulabgkqJs — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) July 14, 2025

Jeremy Peña, an All-Star shortstop with a .322 average and .867 OPS this season, is due back as soon as this weekend. Chas McCormick, who sustained an oblique injury in May, is due back this month as he rehabs in the minors. Jake Meyers, enjoying a career year in center field, has an ETA of August as he works through a calf strain.

On the mound, Spencer Arrighetti is also expected back in August after suffering a broken thumb earlier this season. Luis García will return to the bullpen from Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks. J.P. France is due back before the playoffs. And so, so forth.

This Astros roster is about to look a heck of a lot better than it currently does and Houston is already miles ahead of their divisional competition. Factor in potential second-half improvement from the likes of Christian Walker and Yanier Díaz, and the Astros will be just fine, with or without a big trade.