Astros’ clearest path to winning the AL West might hinge on this blockbuster trade

Regardless of their former stars leaving for new teams, the Houston Astros still remain atop of the AL West. The thing is, the Astros are dealing with injuries across the board, but recently, they were dealt the loss of one of their All-Stars.

Third baseman Isaac Paredes left this past Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners after suffering a hamstring strain. On Sunday, Houston officially placed Parades on the 10-day injured list. Now, it's a matter of how much time he will miss this season, but manager Joe Espada said it could take some time to recover.

Given that the Astros will be chasing the division title, they need to make a big move to keep the Seattle Mariners away from them. Considering the team will be without Paredes, one of their better hitters, for some time, it would make sense for them to pursue Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Eugenio Suarez would make sense for Astros as a trade deadline target

Suarez is easily going to be the top target at the trade deadline, as he's putting up unreal numbers in a walk-year and plays third base, a coveted position for many playoff contenders. One of those teams that is interested in Suarez are the Mariners. So the Astros landing Suarez would help fill a need and prevent one of their rivals from gaining ground on them.

Before the All-Star break, Suarez slashed .250/.320/.569 while recording 31 home runs, 58 runs, 78 RBI, and 87 hits in 95 games. Since returning from the break, Suarez hit five home runs and knocked in eight runs in 16 at-bats. Yeah, the All-Star break didn't slow Suarez down whatsoever.

Suarez's availability ultimately depends on the Arizona Diamondbacks. They have been hesitant in outright declaring they will sell at the trade deadline. Entering Tuesday night, the Diamondbacks are nine games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers of the NL West, but just 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. The Diamondbacks have to make a decision too.

Suarez is an impending free agent, and given the season he's had, it would be wise to listen to offers while his value is high. Maybe the Astros are that team, especially if they plan on contending for the World Series.