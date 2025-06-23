Astros deadline wish list makes Houston's ideal target all too obvious

The Houston Astros have done far more than tread water while Yordan Alvarez was placed on the IL early last month. They have the fourth-highest winning percentage in the MLB since then, a remarkable achievement without their best hitter. However, one glaring problem remains as long as the superstar slugger is out: The club sorely lacks left-handed bats.

With that in mind, Astros general manager Dana Brown is reportedly scouring the market to resolve the problem ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Fortunately for him and Houston, one target stands out as an adequate Alvarez fill-in: Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.

O'Hearn checks multiple boxes for a perennially contending Astros squad that's ostensibly gearing up for what they hope will be a deep postseason run. And given Baltimore's disappointing efforts in 2025, they figure to be sellers in the coming weeks, barring a miraculous turnaround.

Ryan O'Hearn is the clear solution to the Astros' left-handed hitting problem

The only lefty regular in Houston's lineup is switch-hitting catcher Victor Caratini. Consequently, the 'Stros are in the bottom-third of the league in slugging percentage (.389) and OPS (.710) against right-handed pitchers this season. This has been an issue and could cause matchup problems down the road, especially since there's currently no return in sight for Alvarez right now. That's where O'Hearn, who has dominated righties, comes in.

Few have fared better versus righties this year than O'Hearn; he's slashing .319/.397/.522 with a stellar .919 OPS in said matchups. All 10 of his home runs have come off right-handers. The veteran also ranks 13th in the Majors in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) when facing a righty on the mound. Almost every metric tells you he'd be a massive addition to an Astros roster in need of any form of lineup diversity.

Moreover, O'Hearn is strictly a platoon option and on an expiring contract, so it shouldn't take much for the Astros to acquire him from Baltimore. Houston can make a worthwhile move without depleting their already barren farm system. Addressing a hole without sacrificing their future is a win-win for the four-time defending American League West champions.

Latest Yordan Alvarez injury update

Astros manager Joe Espada recently said that Alvarez has yet to resume hitting due to the fracture in his right hand. It's been almost two months since we've seen him suit up for Houston. With no firm recovery timetable, the three-time All-Star's prolonged absence remains uncertain and is a situation to monitor.