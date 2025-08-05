Astros' Kyle Tucker regret is putting a once-prized rookie on ice

Cam Smith was neck-and-neck with Athletics All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson for American League Rookie of the Year honors until recently. A sense of validation was coursing through the Houston Astros organization for landing the talented 22-year-old in their bold blockbuster trade of Kyle Tucker. However, much has changed since the calendar flipped to June, prompting us to re-evaluate the American League West leaders' franchise-altering offseason move.

Smith hit a wall after tearing up the MLB for much of May and June. Alas, right-handed pitchers have been a bugaboo for him through the highs and lows of his promising campaign. His matchup-based shortcomings have ostensibly concerned Houston enough to bring in Jesús Sánchez as part of a deadline swap with the Miami Marlins. Adding insurance is one thing, but the Astros have wasted no time turning to their newfound alternative in search of more consistent outfield production.

Astros' Jesús Sánchez trade puts rookie OF Cam Smith on notice

Houston sought Sánchez out to split left field time with Jose Altuve and right with Smith, giving real assets to pick him up. They sent their No. 13 prospect, infielder Chase Jaworsky, rookie starter Ryan Gusto and 19-year-old minor leaguer Esmil Valencia to Miami. The ex-Marlins slugger is also under team control through 2027, so it's not like this is a rental.

Sánchez's playing time has mostly come at the expense of Victor Caratini and shifted Altuve back to second base or designated hitter. Nonetheless, the 'Stros have the flexibility to give Smith a day off and have already used it to their advantage. Houston's actions signal a lack of faith in the top prospect acquisition that rerouted Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Since July 5 (23 games), Smith is slashing .146/.230/.180 with zero home runs, seven RBIs and a brutal .410 OPS across 89 at-bats. He's gradually been bumped down Houston's lineup in the process, going from leadoff to cleanup before slotting into the No. 9 spot at one point. Meanwhile, Sánchez's presence looms as Wilson's teammate, Nick Kurtz, all but ended the award race with a historic surge.

If there's any silver lining to Smith's ongoing struggles, it's that they're being overshadowed by Tucker's woes. The latter was in MVP discussions for much of the season, but a summer has progressed and uncertainty surrounding has spoiled the honeymoon phase in Chicago.