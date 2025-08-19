Astros-Tigers start time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park

Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers is a game many MLB fans have been looking forward to for a while. Not only does this game feature two division leaders in a postseason rematch, but it features two of the American League's Cy Young contenders, Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown. Skubal is the favorite, but Brown is having an excellent season of his own, and could end up stealing the award with a strong finish.

Unfortunately, the start to Tuesday's highly-anticipated matchup has been delayed due to inclement weather in Detroit. We'll have to wait a bit to watch these two superstars go head-to-head.

Tonight’s game will begin in a delay due to inclement weather in the area. Updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/lI43H7iQin — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 19, 2025

Astros-Tigers start time: When will the rain delay end?

UPDATE (6:29 p.m. ET): The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET, meaning the delay will last just 35 minutes.

First pitch for Tuesday's game was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, but the delay will obviously make it a bit later. There is not official start time announced after the rain delay, but a look at the forecast suggests that the delay shouldn't be too long.

A start time of around 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. ET makes a lot of sense when taking the forecast into account.

Weather forecast for Astros-Tigers: How long will the rain last in Detroit?

Thunderstorms are currently in the area and are expected to linger around until after 7:00 p.m. ET based on Weather.com's hourly forecast. Forecasts are only that, and nothing is exact, but from this information we can assume that the rain delay shouldn't drag on for hours and we should be good to see baseball be played tonight. As mentioned above, a fair start time to predict is around 8:00 or 8:30 p.m. ET, meaning the delay will last for a little less than two hours.

What's most exciting is that once the rain clears out, we shouldn't see anymore interruptions. There's no more rain in the forecast for the rest of the night, giving Skubal and Brown a chance to dominate without the risk of weather impacting things.

A good, clean game is all we can ask for as baseball fans, and while it'll be later than expected, it sounds like we're going to get that. Let's hope Skubal and Brown live up to their ends of the bargain.