Astros-Twins restart time: Rain delay updates from Minnesota, May 18

The game is official, but a multi-hour delay looms, with resumption possible Tuesday or Wednesday if play cannot continue tonight.

Rain halted the Astros-Twins series opener at Target Field with two outs in the fifth inning on May 18.

Both the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins were hoping that Monday's series opener from Minnesota would be a turning point to look back on. Well, the Twins looked like a team more ready to play, as Kendry Rojas tossed four scoreless innings and Josh Bell hit a pair of home runs to help Minnesota take a 3-0 lead nearly midway through against Tatsuya Imai and the Astros. Mother Nature put a stop to the good vibes, though, as rain began to pour over Target Field. Now, the game is in a delay.

We have entered into an @uponor rain delay and will provide an update when we have it pic.twitter.com/ryxFrAiaxV — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 19, 2026

Play was halted with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, meaning it's just barely an official game. It's one that the Astros will certainly want to play through to completion, so the question of just how long a delay we're in for is one worth answering.

Astros-Twins restart time: When will the game begin in Minnesota?

This comes as little surprise, as rain had been in the forecast in the Twin Cities and a game somewhat nearby in Detroit had been delayed as well. Delaying the game at some point felt inevitable, but fans at the park and watching it are eager to find out more information about when it might resume. While nobody knows the exact answer yet, we can attempt to guess.

According to AccuWeather's hourly forecast, rain is expected to fall through the 10 p.m. CT hour, which means that we could be in for a multi-hour delay — the last thing anybody wants. The good news is that the storm should move away from Minneapolis rather quickly, but there is a catch.

Target Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Hour Chance of precipitation 9:00 p.m. CT 72% 10:00 p.m. CT 78% 11:00 p.m. CT 49% 12:00 a.m. CT 66% 1:00 a.m. CT 66%

The good news is that precipitation will die down rather quickly, but the bad news is that it's expected to pick up again at around midnight. Stormy conditions aren't expected, but a 66 percent chance of precipitation for a couple of hours could be tough to play through. In other words, there's probably a window to get more of the game in, but it's unclear as to whether they can finish the game tonight.

These teams are fortunate that the rain has begun in the opener of the series, so if they're unable to resume play today, they have more opportunities to do so on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Astros are not scheduled to make another trip to Minnesota this season, so if the game is suspended and to be made up, that'll probably happen sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.

Again, the fact that it is technically an official game, though, means that technically, while I wouldn't expect it, the game could be called with the current score being the final.

More MLB news and analysis: