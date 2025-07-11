Baseball Insiders Interview: Phillies' Bryson Stott can't stop going all out

Bryson Stott spoke with FanSided on behalf of BAND-AID Brand PRO-HEAL technology, which helps he and his daughter recover from going all out to win. The product’s advanced hydrocolloid technology creates an optimal moist healing environment, unlocking the body’s natural healing power to ensure better recovery in just 48 hours.

Whether the Phillies are surging or scraping by, Bryson Stott only knows one mode: Go.

It's been that way since childhood, when Stott's mother would coerce him to stop sprinting, diving, tripping, and falling, but eventually realized she was powerless to resist his hustle. Once Stott reached the major leagues, a kid out of Vegas with a fellow hustler in Bryce Harper serving as his pre-draft and post-signing mentor, BAND-AID was a natural partner. His childhood urge to go above and beyond on the field to corral bouncers and take the extra base never waned - he even passed it down to his daughter, who's helped him realize what his mom dealt with all those years.

"I still do it. I'm still kind of crazy. I try to dive for everything," Stott told FanSided ahead of the All-Star Break. "My daughter, she's kind of crazy, too. She climbs on the couch just to jump off it, and she can reach the doorknobs now, so she opened a door on her toes the other week. So we've been using the BAND-AID brand bandages on her already."

Phillies' Bryson Stott working with BAND-AID Brand PRO-HEAL to cure cuts and scrapes

As for the 2025 Phillies? Their team-wide BAND-AID might be Stott's mentor Harper, who returned from a three-week injury on June 30, and has played eight games as the Phils look to secure their hold on the NL East.

"Any time you're leading the division, it's good. That's where you want to be. We obviously know we haven't played our best, which is also a good thing," Stott reminded us. "Knowing we could play better is kind of a confidence booster, and with the names we have up and down the lineup, you know the little ruts aren't going to last too long."

"And our rotation is the best in the league," Stott cemented.

Even with so much talent in Philadelphia, Stott still knows that winning teams can't surrender an inch. Sorry, mom. He's going to scratch and claw for it (and so is his daughter).