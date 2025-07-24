Baseball world bemoans Diamondbacks’ ‘bad luck’ ahead of trade deadline

They may not have been the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees, but the Arizona Diamondbacks entered 2025 at least intending to compete for a playoff berth.

And, in fairness, they’ve fought with all their heart. All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez is chasing 50 homers, second baseman Ketel Marte has been his steady self, and the Diamondbacks have survived inconsistent pitching to hover around .500 all season.

However, the 50-53 Diamondbacks’ most significant problem may be as simple as two words: bad luck.

Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros only exemplified the Diamondbacks’ lingering frustration. Home plate umpire Brian Walsh called Marte out on strikes to end the game, though replays and the strike zone graphic showed the pitch was clearly a ball.

“The slider was never in the strike zone,” ex-Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly noted on the TV broadcast.

Dbacks broadcast was disgusted by this called strike three to end the game pic.twitter.com/kPa7V1nt1W — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 23, 2025

Added MLB insider Jon Heyman: “Diamondbacks, beset by bad luck this year, are nearly resigned to selling now.”

Other X/Twitter users called for the implementation of the automated ball-strike system. Major League Baseball used the ABS during last week’s All-Star Game.

What will the Diamondbacks do at the trade deadline?

Bad luck or not, the Diamondbacks have seven days until the trade deadline. That’s seven days to deal away any players with legitimate trade value, save the likes of Marte, outfielder Corbin Carroll, and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. There is no reason why Suárez or Gallen should be on the roster come August 1 unless either suffers a season-ending injury and goes on the 60-day IL.

Suárez has been a popular trade target all summer, with the Yankees and Mariners repeatedly being linked to the two-time All-Star. Gallen and Kelly are pending free agents capable of boosting a rotation down the stretch, even with Gallen posting career-highs in ERA (5.58) and home runs allowed (23).

At this point, the question is when the Diamondbacks will officially begin the fire sale. Heyman predicted that talks would get serious “soon,” which could mean anything with the deadline rapidly approaching. Could the first trades happen as soon as Thursday, an off day before a three-game set with the Pirates? Or will the Diamondbacks stay quiet and spend the weekend hoping that other teams use the time to get more aggressive in their packages?

Either way, the Diamondbacks should rightfully blame their struggles on bad pitching and down seasons from several key veterans. However, that doesn’t mean Arizona can’t also point to some unfortunate luck as to why it’ll likely miss the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.