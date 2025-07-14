The best deadline day trades in Atlanta Braves history

Atlanta Braves fans are hoping in about three weeks time, GM Alex Anthopoulos will pull off some magic and make some unforgettable trade deadline deals that will propel this team into the postseason. While this fairy tale storyline won't happen in 2025, it has happened before.

Braves fans will certainly not get the results they were hoping for going into this season but there is always room to look back on the great memories this franchise has made in its existence. Here are the three best trade deadline day deals Atlanta has ever made.

1987: Braves acquire John Smoltz from the Detriot Tigers

Boy, did the Braves hit the jackpot on this one. Back in 1987, the Detriot Tigers were looking to make a deep playoff push. In desperate need of starting pitching, they turned to Atlanta who had Doyle Alexander having a great year. These two franchises worked out a deal to send Alexander to Detriot and John Smoltz to Atlanta. The rest is history.

Smoltz was a prospect at the time with no MLB experience. For a while, the Tigers probable felt like they won this trade as Alexander helped them win the AL East in 1987. Smoltz of course went on to be one of the most successful pitchers in MLB history, both as a starter and closer and was a major part of the magical early 1990s run the Braves went on, earning his spot in the Hall of Fame.

1993: Fred McGriff sets Atlanta on fire, literally

Perhaps one of the most iconic moments in Atlanta Braves history is when Fred McGriff came over to Atlanta from the San Diego Padres for Melvin Nieves, Donnie Elliot and Vince Moore. While this trade was sure to bring fireworks to the Braves offense, it also caught the press box one fire at Fulton County Stadium.

The day of McGriff's Braves debut, a literal fire had to be put out in the stadium. Later that night, McGriff hit a huge home run that tied the game and eventually led Atlanta to a win. Including this memorable blast. McGriff hit 19 homers in his first 68 games with the Braves but his success didn't stop there.

McGriff also made three All-Star Game appearances while wearing a Braves jersey and was a key contributor throughout 90's, including the World Series title in 1995.

2021: Braves have best deadline day ever. Period.

During the first half of the 2021 season, it felt like the Braves had no hope of making the postseason. Numerous injuries from key players like Ronald Acuña Jr. left Atlanta feeling short-handed and the gap conitnued to widen between them and a playoff berth.

At the time of the trade deadline, GM Alex Anthopoulos gave Atlanta's entire outfield a face-lift. Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler all were acquired by the Braves. These additions boosted moral in the clubhouse as the team recognized the postseason remained in reach with hard-work.

Atlanta snuck into October by claiming a National League Wild Card bid and the "new guys" made the impossible happen. A team that once was not expected to even be in the playoff picture became World Series champions.

In the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Joc Pederson hit some big homers that led the Braves to the NLCS.

In the NLCS, Eddie Rosario became a postseason legend with numerous big hits, defensive plays and homers. Finally in the World Series, Jorge Soler put on a performance that earned him World Series MVP. Who could forget Soler leading off the World Series with a home run and his monster Game 6 blast that put the exclamation point on the series?

The 2021 World Series title could not have been possible for the Atlanta Braves had it not been for three of the four trade deadline pieces they acquired mid-season.

2007: Braves acquire Mark Texieira from Texas Rangers

The Mark Texieira trade of 2007 is an interesting one to discuss among Braves fans. Most are annoyed the franchise ever made this deal, simply because the slugging first baseman was only with Atlanta for 54 games in 2007 and 103 in 2008 before moving to the Los Angeles Angels to finish out his contract year.

While Texieria was not in a Braves uniform long, his impact on the team was exactly what they were looking for at the time. He hit .317 with 17 homers in 2007, an impressive display of average and power in a short amount of time.

To get Texieria, Atlanta had to part ways with some then notable prospects: Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Elvis Andrus, Neftali Feliz, Matt Harrison and Beau Jones. Looking back on it now, the Rangers would likely be deemed as 'winners' of this trade but Texieria gave the Braves what they were looking for.

2011: Braves acquire Michael Bourn from Houston Astros

Back in the 2011 season, the Braves were in desperate need of someone to provide an offensive spark, preferably at the top of the order. Atlanta made a deal with the Houston Astros, coughing up Jordan Schafer, Brett Oberholtzer, Paul Clemens and Juan Abreu to acquire outfielder Michael Bourn.

Bourn immediatley ignited the Braves offense and became a key factor in Atlanta's contention between 2011 and 2012. In addition to givig the Braves a true, text-book leadoff bat, Bourn provided the Braves with Gold Glove calliber defense in the outfield.

2022: Atlanta improves their bullpen with Raisel Iglesias

In 2022, the Braves already had legendary closer Kenley Jansen at the back end of their bullpen but that was not good enough for Alex Anthopoulos and company. Atlanta made a deal with the Los Angeles Angels to add Raisel Iglesias. The Braves sent Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the west coast to make this happen.

Iglesias became an extra option in high-leverage situations, only allowing one earned run in his 26.1 innings of work in the 2022 season. This trade proved to be perfect for Atlanta as they were able to move on from Jansen to address other needs and Iglesias had two consecutive 30+ save seasons as their closer in 2023 and 2024.

1988: Braves acquire Lonnie Smith from St. Louis Cardinals

This trade is much like the Michael Bourn one above from 2011 but a little bit higher impact. When Atlanta acquired Lonnie Smith from the St. Louis Cardinals, he became their leadoff man and seemed to ignite the offense. The best part about it, the only thing Atlanta had to give up to acquire Smith was $75,000 cash.

Three years later in 1991, Smith hit .275 with 13 home runs and 23 stolen bases at the top of the order for Atlanta. He also hit .292 in the playoffs and helped lead the Braves to a National League pennant.

2019: Trio of bullpen arms improve Braves' relief core

With a lot of moving pieces and multiple deals in 2019, the Braves were able to acquire Shane Greene from the Detriot Tigers, Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers and Mark Melancon from the San Francisco Giants.

The Braves did have to part ways with some highly rated prospects such as Kolby Allard, Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte but what they got in return was worth it in 2019. Greene did not exactly work out in the closer's role but Melancon was able to succeed with that responsibility.

Atlanta went on to claim another National League East title in 2019 with 97 regular season wins and Melancon became the Braves' closer heading into the 2020 season.

2022: Braves get their new first baseman

As hard as it was for Braves fans to part ways with Freddie Freeman, they got the best possible replacement. In the 2021 offseason, Atlanta sent Christian Pache, Shea Langeliers, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to the A's for Matt Olson.

Olson being born and raised in Atlanta created a bit of a homecoming and showed he was comfortable as a Brave from day one. The Atlanta native hit 34 home runs and drove in 103 runs in his first year with the Braves and followed that up by leading the entire MLB in both of those categories in 2023.

Although the last season and the first half of 2025 has not gone has planned for Olson, the Braves have still found their long-term answer at first base with this trade.

2002: Gary Sheffield brings power to Atlanta

In 2002, the Braves sent Brian Jordan, Odalis Pérez and Andrew Brown to the Dodgers in exchange for right-handed power bat and outfielder Gary Sheffield. Much like Texieira mentioned earlier, Sheffield was only with the Braves for a short period time.

Sheffield used his two seasons in Atlanta to earn a massive pay check in free agency as he hit .319 and blasted a jaw-dropping 64 homers while wearing a Braves uniform. While he was a member of the Braves, they reached 100+ wins both in 2002 and 2003.