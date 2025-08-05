Best MLB player props today (Aug. 5): Picks for Christian Walker, Blake Perkins

We’re getting our week started with a pair of props from the Central time zones. For our first play, we’re taking a look at Christian Walker of the Houston Astros in their matchup with the Miami Marlins. For the second play, we’re heading North to find Blake Perkins of the Milwaukee Brewers in their game against the Atlanta Braves.

We ended last week with a split and a little bit of profit as we work to claw back into the green. In the Will Smith world, he crushed a double in the first inning with Shohei Ohtani on first base, who ended up on third base, but that was the last time he put the ball into play with a walk and two strikeouts coming in his final three plate appearances. On the Eugenio Suarez side of things, he had just one hit in the game. Luckily for us, the guys behind him were able to drive him to give us a sweat-free win in the bottom of the second inning.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 33-55-5 (-9.74 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Christian Walker O0.5 RBIs (+165) - .75 Units Fanatics

Blake Perkins O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+120) - 1 Unit DraftKings

Christian Walker O0.5 RBIs (+165) Fanatics

Walker took a little bit to find his footing with the Astros, but things have started turning around a bit as of late. His average over the last two weeks is up to .261 while his season-long average is .236, and he’s hit two home runs over his last six games. Specifically, he’s had good amounts of success against right-handed pitchers this year. He’s batting .240 with a .414 slugging percentage against them while those numbers drop to .216 and .284 against lefties. Now, he gets a strong matchup that he’s seen success against in the past.

The Marlins are sending Cal Quantrill to the bump for today’s contest. The veteran right-hander is carrying a 4.79 ERA through 21 starts this season, and he’s seen good success against lefties this year as he’s held them to a .187 average. However, righties have had his number to the tune of a .338 average and .589 slugging percentage. Walker is 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits against Quantrill in his career, and the Astros, as a team, are 22-for-70. This is a good price considering the matchup.

Blake Perkins O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+120) DraftKings

Our second play has us targeting one of the hottest teams in baseball in the Brewers. Over their last 30 games, the Brewers are 22-8, and they’re 7-3 over their last 10. Perkins has been a strong force in the heart of the lineup as of late. Over the last week, he’s batting just .261, but he’s scored eight times, which is tied for the third-most in the league. This year, he’s struggled against right-handed pitchers, but he’s batting .375 with a 1.319 OPS against lefties. Now, he gets a lefty that has been serving it up to righties.

The Braves are sending Joey Wentz to the mound for today’s game. Against lefties, Wentz has been solid with a .208 average allowed to go with a .306 slugging percentage. However, righties are batting .270 against him with a .444 slugging percentage. Additionally, as a team, the Brewers are batting 7-for-20 with three extra-base hits against Wentz. Perkins and the Brewers are in a groove, with four of the league’s hottest hitters in the top 32, and I like him at this price.

