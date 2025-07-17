Blue Jays fans are in shambles after seeing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani together at All-Star Game

Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game marked the first time — and, for their sake, hopefully not the last time — that Toronto Blue Jays fans saw Vladimir Guerrero in a Midsummer Classic since he signed a 14-year, $500 million extension in April.

The 26-year-old Guerrero made his fifth consecutive All-Star Game and went 1-for-2 in Atlanta, though the American League fell in the event’s first-ever swing-off. Guerrero notably did not participate in the thrilling swing-off; Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker, Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena, and Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda instead represented the American League.

However, Blue Jays fans seemingly didn’t care much about Guerrero’s absence by Wednesday night. They’d already directed their full attention to a social media picture featuring Guerrero and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“Sho-ing respect,” the Blue Jays’ official X/Twitter account wrote, including a saluting emoji.

The photo had roughly 175,000 views at publication.

Blue Jays fans aren’t happy with the Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picture

That picture is likely the closest we’ll ever get to seeing Ohtani and Guerrero on the same team. Ohtani inked a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers following the 2023 season, and he’s in no rush to leave or request a trade.

Blue Jays fans are clearly still wondering what could have been had Ohtani picked Toronto instead of Los Angeles.

“We could literally afford them both,” one X user wrote.

Added another: “In another timeline they’d both be crushing it here in Toronto. Never forget.”

Ohtani entered the break batting .276 with an NL-high 32 homers, 60 RBIs, and a .988 OPS. He’s already accumulated 4.0 bWAR and is well on pace to win his fourth MVP in five years.

SHOHEI MAKES A SPLASH!



Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES his 32nd homer of the year 😮 pic.twitter.com/CXgXXUTSZE — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025

Although Ohtani has only pitched nine innings in five starts, he’s allowed just a single run and struck out 10 for the NL West-leading Dodgers.

“Shohei Ohtani, 2034 Toronto Blue Jay?” an X user quipped.

Others criticized the account’s admin for reminding fans that Ohtani picked the Dodgers. Blue Jays fans notably booed Ohtani when he and the Dodgers traveled to Toronto in April 2024.

“[Ohtani] wasn’t sho-ing respect when he used us [as] a pawn to get more money,” read one comment.

We’ll see if Blue Jays fans have an opportunity to boo Ohtani come October. The Dodgers are currently the odds-on favorite to win the World Series, and the FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Blue Jays +2300 odds (bet $100 for a $240 payout) to capture their first title since 1993.