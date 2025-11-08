Blue Jays fans now have a whole new scapegoat for World Series heartbreak

Whether it's blaming Jeff Hoffman for giving up the game-tying home run to Miguel Rojas or blaming Isiah Kiner-Falefa for his base-running gaffe, Toronto Blue Jays fans haven't been shy about assigning blame for their heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the World Series. What if I told you that the actual person to blame wasn't even on the field in this series? Rojas sure seems to think Drake (yes, the rapper) had a lot to do with the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win.

#Exclusive 👀 Drake going after Shohei Ohtani during the World Series actually backfired HARD. Miguel Rojas tells TMZ Sports the locker room definitely took notice of the rapper taking shots at their superstar teammate -- and they didn't like it one bit. https://t.co/vvsZw4WLxd pic.twitter.com/uVGVwtULeH — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2025

"We got this guy right here, we all know who he is, but you don't have to do that, man," Rojas said. "Shohei Ohtani, he's been doing everything and anything for baseball, and that's kind of why Kiké [Hernandez] kind of had his moment there."

With the Blue Jays just one win away from taking down the Dodgers and winning their first World Series title in over 30 years, Drake didn't pump Toronto up; he took shots at Shohei Ohtani specifically. This didn't sit right with the Dodgers, and understandably so.

Drake took to Instagram to share pictures of Trey Yesavage striking out Shohei Ohtani and an old picture of Ohtani modeling.



“Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol”



“ONE MORE!!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/s8wBkJLgHs — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 30, 2025

Drake firing shots at Shohei Ohtani motivated the Dodgers even more

Had Drake posted images of Trey Yesavage and other pumped-up Blue Jays players after Toronto's Game 5 win, I'm sure the Dodgers would've been more than fine with it. After going up 3-2 in the series, the Jays had all the momentum and the bragging rights. Rojas even credited Yesavage for the way he pitched in Game 5, calling him a "unicorn" on the pitching side.

However, the series was far from over when Drake decided to post these Instagram stories. The last game is always the hardest to win. Taking shots at Ohtani, of all people, before the series was even over, gave the Dodgers the ability to play with an edge they didn't previously have.

Sure, it's the World Series, so the Dodgers were motivated either way, but now Drake made them particularly eager to win this series for Ohtani. Forget the fact that Blue Jays fans hate Ohtani, Drake trolling the way he did clearly rubbed everyone the wrong way.

All Drake's trolling wound up doing was adding to his own curse.

Drake curse lives on after embarrassing Blue Jays choke job

The Drake Curse is well documented. It essentially results in whichever team he chooses to bandwagon during a postseason run falling short in epic fashion. Look no further than last year's Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal after Drake placed a $1 million bet on them.

It's no surprise that Drake, a Toronto native, was backing his Jays, but he's not a die-hard baseball fan the same way he loves his Toronto Raptors in the NBA. He was clearly only hopping on the Jays' bandwagon at the most opportune time for him.

Jays fans had hoped the team was too good for the Drake Curse after winning Game 1 of the World Series in blowout fashion with Drake in the stands, but the rapper just couldn't help himself. He wanted to poke the bear, and the Dodgers responded.

Ultimately, everyone is to blame for the end result of this year's World Series. Hoffman should not have given up a game-tying home run to Rojas, of all hitters. Kiner-Falefa should've taken a larger secondary lead and should've run through home plate instead of sliding. Perhaps most of all, Drake should've kept his mouth shut. Talking after the series is over is one thing, but he opted to do so before the Jays won it all, thus motivating the Dodgers to do what they wound up doing - sending Drake and thousands of other heartbroken Jays fans home without the Commissioner's Trophy.