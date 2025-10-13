Blue Jays fans are already sick of John Schneider’s managerial decisions in the ALCS

We’re only nine innings through the American League Championship Series, and Toronto Blue Jays fans have already lost their patience with manager John Schneider.

Toronto’s passionate fanbase took to social media throughout the Blue Jays’ Game 1 loss to the Seattle Mariners, blasting what they believed to be questionable decision-making. Fans and media members specifically took umbrage with Schneider choosing not to intentionally walk Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh in the sixth inning. Raleigh, who led the majors with 60 homers, promptly crushed a game-tying home run off starter Kevin Gausman.

Schneider also attracted criticism for using reliever Brendon Little, who had a 4.88 ERA and walked 17 in 24 second-half innings. Little entered after Gausman walked Rodríguez, allowed the All-Star center fielder to reach second on a wild pitch, and gave up a go-ahead single to second baseman Jorge Polanco.

Seattle added another run in the eighth, clinching the 3-1 victory in its first ALCS game since 2001. According to Sportsnet, Little has allowed eight of 20 inherited runners to score since August 26.

“You’re trying to read the situation, and every game is different,” Schneider acknowledged. “Kind of wanted to turn Polanco around.

“In hindsight, you try to make him chase one more time with [Josh] Naylor sitting there on deck,” Schneider continued. “Those are things you learn from going into tomorrow.”

John Schneider attracted plenty of criticism on social media

Typing “John Schneider” into X/Twitter pulls up far more posts about the Blue Jays’ veteran skipper than it does the Seattle Seahawks’ GM. You’ll find X users with 10 followers and respected baseball scribes agreeing that Schneider mismanaged the bullpen and arguably cost the Blue Jays a Game 1 victory.

“Now it’s John Schneider who goes on the constant search for the one guy who doesn’t happen,” longtime New York Daily News columnist Bill Madden wrote. “Gausman gives up one hit - Out! Little comes in and coughs up the go ahead run. These managers.”

Then, there were X posts that included fans hoping that the Blue Jays fire Schneider, who has Toronto in its first ALCS since 2016. Others featured the usual mix of profanity and other comments not worth spotlighting, especially not when the Blue Jays have a chance to even the series on Monday night.

Pinning the Blue Jays’ loss all on Schneider is ridiculous, though. Yes, hindsight is 20/20, and most viewers would likely agree that Schneider acted too early in pulling Gausman after only 76 pitches. Blue Jays fans should also ask why the team didn’t record a hit after the second inning and only had one baserunner in that time; Toronto third baseman Addison Barger walked in the sixth inning but was stranded on first when All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk flew out.

But all will be forgiven if Toronto wins the series, and no one will bother dwelling on a Game 1 defeat. However, a series loss might ensure Schneider hears no shortage of boos at a Raptors or Maple Leafs game this winter.