Blue Jays may have quietly found their next Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of excitement in their farm system. In fact, they haven’t had this much excitement since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was in the Minors and working his way to the MLB side. According to Geoff Pontes of Sportsnet 590, prospect Juan Sanchez might be the best international signing for the Blue Jays since Guerrero. That’s a tall ask, but something Blue Jays fans have a lot to be excited about.

"This guy, in my opinion, has a chance to be the best international signing since Vladimir Guerrero Jr." 👀@GeoffPontesBA discusses why #BlueJays prospect Juan Sanchez is a player to look out for with @BlakeMurphyODC and @juliackreuz. #LightsUpLetsGo pic.twitter.com/SrTzYU9Ajx — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 12, 2025

Sanchez was an international free agent signing for the Blue Jays last cycle, the consolation prize for missing out on Roki Sasaki, and he’s been raking in the Dominican Summer League with a .342/.446/.560 slash line, seven home runs and 37 RBI. It’s the type of play that could put him on a fast track to sharing the infield with Bo Bichette if the Blue Jays are able to bring him back long-term.

On one hand, it may be enticing to let Bichette go with Arjun Nimmala and Sanchez as his potential replacements. But imagine Vladdy getting a bat like Bichette and Sanchez to take this offense to the next level. It’s something the Blue Jays will have to think about.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Blue Jays rising prospect puts Bo Bichette’s pending extension into context

With the hype around Sanchez really high right now, it makes you wonder what the Blue Jays are thinking about Bichette’s pending extension. It reportedly might take upwards of $200 million to keep him in Toronto, which the Blue Jays have every incentive to do. But with Sanchez potentially getting to the MLB side , should Toronto bring Bichette back?

While Sanchez is listed as a shortstop, Pontes said he’ll most likely play third in the Majors; more incentive to bring back Bichette as there won’t be any position overlap. It’s something the Blue Jays will have to think about. Assuming Sanchez doesn’t regress at all, he’ll become one of the most talked-about prospects for the Blue Jays since Guerrero Jr.

With it will come nearly as much pressure, as he’ll have to live up to what Vladdy has meant to Toronto so far in his career. He could very well be the next great, or he could be a bust. The Blue Jays should bank on him being a star for them. And they’ll have to decide how lethal they’ll want their infield in the near future.