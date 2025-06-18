Both Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins have contracts expiring with the Toronto Blue Jays, and they should consider whether or not they should resign or let go of them.

Contingent on what moves they make at the MLB Trade Deadline, we could see new management in the Blue Jays' future. While things are working out accordingly for the Blue Jays this season, an Alex Anthopoulos return wouldn't be off the table.

Also, if the team succeeds and decides it needs to go in a new direction with leadership. Simultaneously taking into consideration that Anthopoulos would benefit from a new change with his current situation with the Braves.

Mark Shapiro's contract ends after the 2025 season, and that means Ross is too. Atkins returning in the 2025 season was a surprise to fans considering the disappointing season the Blue Jays had last season.

But aside from the obvious success have placed themselves with as they are second in the AL East and demonstrating comeback success. But the Blue Jays may want to consider cutting ties with both Atkins and Shapiro at the end of the Blue Jays season, depending on how they perform once we hit the 2025 All-Star break.

Whether or not the Toronto Blue Jays "should" have Anthopoulos would be a purely speculation discussion. But the argument can be made for Anthopoulos' return with the successful tenure that led the Blue Jays to playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016. A significant period of success following a long drought.

He made many acquisitions, including trading for Josh Donaldson and the signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Many fans have pondered on the notion that if Anthopoulos had stayed with the Blue Jays, this could have led to more success. The Blue Jays' recent struggles, including the inability to retain key players and their current playoff struggles, have fueled speculation that Anthopoulos' absence has hurt the team.

Anthopoulos and Shapiro reportedly had differing visions for the team's future, leading to his departure. Showcasing how Shapiro and Anthopoulos have differing philosophies when it comes to the Blue Jays future. This was ultimately one of the reason's for him leaving the Blue Jays.

Anthopoulos has found success with the Atlanta Braves, where he helped them to earn a World Series with a reliable competitive edge. But this season is not the same, as the Braves are struggling with their season on the brink. A fresh start with a former team could help pick up the struggles he's had to deal with in Atlanta.

The @Braves season is on the line, drop another series to a division foe and the retooling begins. Alex Anthopoulos can drag his feet no longer and the time has come for him to admit this is a season on the brink. #BravesCountry — SportsDude 0lll0 (@0lll0Sportsdude) June 17, 2025

The question of whether the Blue Jays should have Anthopoulos back is complex. While he brought some success and is admired by many fans, his departure led to a new era for the team.

All in all, the decision would involve weighing the potential benefits of his return against the current situation and the vision of what the team's leadership encapsulaes.

Anthoupolos has a past track record of making aggressive deadline trades, including acquiring David Price, Troy Tulowitzki, and Ben Revere. His contributions led the Blue Jays to their first AL East division title since 1992.

While the team's championship window was short-lived, Anthopoulos's impact is seen as undisputed, and on the high note of his time with the Blue Jays. The 2015 AL East champions banner at Rogers Centre is a cherishable moment in Blue Jays history.