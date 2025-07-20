How to watch Blue Jays vs Giants on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

It's Sunday morning, which means we have free baseball... on the Roku Channel in the United States, exclusively. The Toronto Blue Jays will play host to the San Francisco Giants at the Rogers Centre at 12:05 PM E.T. to conclude what has thus far been a lopsided three-game series. Toronto has all the momentum out of the All-Star break, winning two straight to cushion their lead in the AL East. San Francisco, meanwhile, is looking to avoid falling too far behind in a competitive NL West. It would help if a familiar Toronto foe, Rafael Devers, could pick it the slack a bit.

The Giants need more from Devers and the entire offense, which is lagging behind a stout rotation. The Blue Jays are trending in the opposite direction, with an excellent lineup anchored by newly extended first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a red-hot George Springer.

But how can we watch Sunday's action unfold? Can the Giants turn things around, or will the Blue Jays keep on winning? Again, the only way to find out is on the Roku Channel.

How to watch Blue Jays vs. Giants on Roku

This is not as complicated as it may sound. You will need a streaming device, whether it's a computer or a cellphone, or a smart TV. From there, simply download the Roku Channel app on iOS or Android devices. You can also find the app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV and other similar televisions with internet capacity. It's worth noting, however, that Roku is not available on PlayStation or Xbox systems.

Those watching on a computer or unwilling to download the app can still find the game streaming for free on TheRokuChannel.com. No subscription is required whatsoever, which means you can queue up the game and then get the heck out of dodge, no strings attached.

What channel is Blue Jays vs. Giants on?

Here's the rub. We need to treat these Roku Sunday Special broadcasts like any other national broadcast, which means local channels in San Francisco will not be carrying the games as they normally would. However, per MLB.com, the game will be available on Sportsnet in Toronto. For the national broadcast, you will need to refer to the streaming options above and find the best way to access Roku.

Whether that's through a web browser or the app is your call. It's a dynamic service option with a variety of potential access routes. If you have a smart TV, great. A computer, fantastic. A phone, wonderful. It all works, so long as you have a device with internet capacity and the ability to either download to Roku app or access their website.