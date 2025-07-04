Braves' actual best trade chip isn't actually Marcell Ozuna at all

This has been a most painfully frustrating season for Atlanta Braves baseball. I have never wanted to see a golden parachute be opened faster in my life than is the case with manager Brian Snitker. You can be anything you want in your life, outside of being an astronaut, because Tim Hyers is the team's hitting coach. Imposter syndrome is stupid, and so is the only team that matters for this MLB season.

No, I do not think it is in Alex Anthopoulos' nature to be a seller at the trade deadline. Nothing leaks out of his front office for a reason. That being said, I would be shocked if he did not reshuffle the deck a bit between now and the start of next season to fix this Frankenstein monster of a roster he built. The 2025 Braves are a perfect example of why you do not pay young players big money prematurely.

So when I hear this and that and the other about the team selling at the deadline, particularly when it comes designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, you need to get your head out of the sand, seamheads. He may be a free agent after this season, but Ozuna has 10-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade Anthopoulos puts forth. It is why the best trade candidate on the Braves right now is Raisel Iglesias.

The much-maligned reliever will be a free agent next winter too, but does have a proven track record.

Why Raisel Iglesias is the Atlanta Braves to watch potentially be traded

When Atlanta acquired Iglesias as the trade deadline three years ago, he was not having a great second season with the Los Angeles Angels. His ERA was over 4.00. After coming over to Atlanta, he posted a blistering 0.34 down the stretch for the Braves that season. Since he has been under team control ever since, it was an incredibly savvy move at the team for the Braves made by Anthopoulos.

Flash forward to this season, and is there a worse closer in all of baseball? Iglesias is 4-5 on the season with a 5.12 ERA. His ERA+ is a career-worst of 81. He may be in his mid-30s and can no longer bring the heat, but a change of scenery may do him some good. For my money, it is not about what the Braves could get in return for him, but rather open up more opportunities for other relief pitchers.

All signs point to this not being the most robust trade market in any capacity. The relief pitcher market is expected to be mediocre at best. It would not be the Braves selling high on Iglesias, far from it in fact. What actually would be happening is getting something for nothing. I would be stunned if he is part of the Braves next season. The bullpen has been a season-long issue for the team anyway...

Ozuna could be dealt, but I think everyone would be happier if Iglesias was no longer on the roster.